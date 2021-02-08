CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council paved the way Monday night for a new tech-oriented firm to locate in the capital city by annexing, rezoning and approving a final plat for a plot of land east of and adjacent to South Greeley Highway between High Plains Road and Terry Ranch Road.
Cheyenne LEADS has been working with the company to prepare this piece of property for development, but CEO Betsey Hale said they can’t give out the name of the company at this point in the process. The operation gained council approval under the name Bison Business Park.
The 532-acre plot of land, owned by Lummis Livestock Co. LLC and Arp and Hammond Hardware Co., will now be split into two lots and brought into city limits. A total of 258 acres was rezoned to heavy industrial for the new company, and the remaining 273 acres will be designated as interim holding, which allows for the rezoning of that land when it’s ready for development.
“It’s nice to be able to phase this in. It gives everybody a little bit more time on the zoning and allows us to get the main project going. Then, we'll get the rest of the zoning caught up on the others when we know what kind of users want to go there,” said Brad Emmons, the owner’s agent on the project.
Cheyenne Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom said interim holds are common on large annexations. He added that although the zoning is heavy industrial, residents won’t have to worry about traffic, noise or other issues that come from traditional industrial developments, with the company having a tech focus.
While no details are available on the future operation at this point, the final plat documents stated this development “encourages recruitment of employers to provide family-wage jobs and to promote a business-friendly environment.”
After gaining council approval, Hale said, “I want to thank you all so much for your support of the initiative to build the Bison Business Park. This is an incredible opportunity for the city of Cheyenne and all of Laramie County and Wyoming, and your support and leadership has really been a part of making that happen.”
Looking toward ADA compliance, technology and entrepreneurship
Three resolutions were introduced Monday night that look toward making improvements with the Americans with Disabilities Act compliance at city hall and encouraging technology and entrepreneurship in town.
The first, sponsored by Councilman Pete Laybourn, calls for the city to evaluate ADA compliance in the Municipal Building and come up with a transition plan to make any necessary improvements.
“The point is that ADA is for everyone. It's for the people that work in our building, the people that come to do business at our building,” Laybourn said. “It’s something that I’ve become much more aware of since I've been serving on the Mayor's Council for People with Disabilities.”
The first-floor bathroom of the Municipal Building was renovated in recent years to meet ADA standards, making it the only accessible bathroom in the building. The resolution states that the Municipal Building, built in 1979 before the ADA’s implementation, “contains multiple barriers to accessibility.”
While Laybourn noted the potential risks for not working to reach compliance, he said he supports this measure because it’s a way to better serve the public.
“I don't look at it as an onerous federal law. I look at it as what we should do in a reasonable way to accommodate people,” Laybourn said.
That resolution will be heard in Finance Committee on Monday.
The next two resolutions, sponsored by Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich, would authorize the creation of a Community Technology Advisory Council and an Innovation and Entrepreneur Advisory Council.
Those industries have seen advancements in Cheyenne recently – with the gBETA start-up pre-accelerator having brought its offerings to Wyoming for the first time in October and with EQ Capital looking to bring its venture capital firm to town.
The Community Technology Advisory Council would “champion projects and positions, research issues and collect public input; encourage and promote affordable access to and use of information and communications technology; and promote and advise effective electronic civic engagement and e-government services,” according to the resolution.
As for the Innovation and Entrepreneur Advisory Council, the resolution states that “in order to attract, retain and support startup businesses and entrepreneurs, solutions to issues critical to driving the innovation economy need (to be) identified and recommended, including enabling entrepreneurs to successfully access and develop a skilled, globally competitive workforce.”
Those resolutions will be heard during the Public Services Committee next Tuesday.
Other business
The council also approved a memorandum of understanding with Laramie County School District 1, allowing the district’s softball programs to use city ballfields at no cost until 2026.
The city approved two contract modifications totaling just over $37,000 for the expansion project at the Happy Jack Landfill. The money will cover additional liners and the installation of the liners, which is part of a bigger effort to extend the life of the landfill and keep city trash from being sent to Colorado.