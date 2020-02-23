CHEYENNE – A number of changes to the city’s parking ordinances will go before the Cheyenne City Council on Monday night. And the hope is the adjustments will create a manageable parking program that can “address chronic abuses and loopholes within the system.”
“This is a very important ordinance, and we really need to get this,” Cheyenne Police Department Parking Administration Manager Ted Miazga said Wednesday at the council’s Public Services Committee meeting.
Currently, parking tickets are a criminal offense that are handled by the city clerk and the municipal court. The ordinance would make parking tickets a civil offense instead, to be handled by a CPD parking administration manager.
If someone believes their parking ticket was given unjustly, they could request a hearing with the CPD parking administrator instead of in court. Such changes are designed to relieve the burden of work for the city clerk and the court.
The change to a civil offense also would allow CPD to send unpaid tickets to collections, a power they don’t have currently.
As of Wednesday, Miazga said the city has close to 1,800 tickets that haven’t been paid.
“This really needs to come to light and rectify the situation,” Miazga said.
In one case, an individual owes more the $1,600 in unpaid parking tickets. And the number of unpaid tickets hasn’t been stacking up for years. This has been a recurring problem for the city.
“All these tickets are only a year old,” Miazga said.
The second ordinance change would address downtown parking for construction workers and food trucks. When larger-scale construction projects take place downtown, it can limit the number of parking spots available for customers wanting to shop in the area.
“This also gives us a way to maintain how many construction crews are downtown taking up that critical parking,” Miazga said.
Construction companies would be able to apply for monthly parking permits at a cost of $60 per month to exceed the two-hour parking limit in the downtown area. Food trucks also would be able to apply for similar permits under the new ordinance, also at the rate of $60 per month.
According to Miazga, downtown companies like Black Tooth Brewing showed great interest in the increased opportunities for food trucks.
“They were ecstatic that we would have something available so they could actually have food service outside the business longer than two hours,” Miazga said.
The final major change in the ordinances is the creation of a scofflaw list. When a vehicle racks up three default judgements as a result of unpaid tickets, it would be added to a CPD scofflaw list.
The parking administrator would send the owner of the vehicle a notice stating that the vehicle is on the list. The owner has 15 days after the date of mailing to pay the tickets, and if they no don’t comply, their vehicle is subject to immediate immobilization or impoundment.