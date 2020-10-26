CHEYENNE – While the federal age to purchase tobacco is 21, that law was unenforceable by the Cheyenne Police Department due to the lack of a city ordinance until Monday night, when the Cheyenne City Council approved a handful of changes to the city’s nicotine-purchasing policy.
Going forward, CPD will be able to enforce the age limit, youth nicotine users will see less punitive punishments, and establishments – including vape shops – will see higher fines for disobeying the law.
“This ordinance brings us into compliance with federal and state guidelines,” Council President Mark Rinne said Monday night.
Perhaps the biggest change is raising the tobacco purchasing age to 21, matching up with Wyoming state statute and federal regulations. Brittany Wardle, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's Community Prevention Project Director, told the council how important these laws are to curb teen use of tobacco.
“With these elements in place, businesses are more likely to ask for identification, and we see sales to minors decrease. Again, these changes would allow for local compliance and enforcement to curb youth initiation of nicotine in our community,” Wardle said.
Additionally, the fines for underage nicotine users were reduced in an effort to shift toward a rehabilitative lens, rather than a punitive one, according to assistant city attorney Joe Chenchar. The penalty was decreased to $25 for the youth’s first offense, and the person cited has the ability to pay for nicotine cessation classes, which would then be deducted from their fine. The citation will also be expunged from the person’s record after six months.
“The idea there is really to make sure that kids who might be struggling with an addiction can get the treatment they need and not feel like they're getting overly penalized,” Chenchar said.
On the other hand, nicotine sellers will see increased fines for violation of the law. Previously, the first violation would cost $50, the second $250 and the third $750. Those numbers have been increased to $250 for the first violation, $500 for the second and $750 for the third.
If a given business has four violations over a 24-month period, the City Council could vote to rescind the business’s nicotine permit, similar to how liquor permitting works in Cheyenne.
“There's nothing positive about nicotine use, so if somebody's selling it illegally, they should be fined, and that fine should be such that would deter them from doing it in the future,” Rinne said.
A previous draft of the ordinance changes included a permitting increase for nicotine retailers, though the majority of the council voted for an amendment removing that clause. At a previous council meeting, Rinne, Pete Laybourn, Ken Esquibel and Mayor Marian Orr voted to keep the increase, though the majority voted to cut it.
Councilman Dicky Shanor, who proposed the removal of the permitting increase, said, “There's no need to create new regulatory processes, new fees, heavier fines on our business community right now during this pandemic.”
Shanor, Mike Luna and Rocky Case voted against the ordinance change, and Mayor Marian Orr was not in attendance at Monday night's meeting.
BOPU’s hydroelectric generation project
The council also approved a resolution increasing the Board of Public Utilities’ loan request from the State Loan and Investment Board for its hydroelectric generation project at the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant.
With the project, Cheyenne’s water supply system will be used to generate electricity, which will then be used to run the plant. The excess electricity generated will then be sold to Black Hills Energy, and the revenue from the project will be used to repay the loan.
A 525-foot elevation difference exists between the treatment plant and Crystal Reservoir, where the city gets a large amount of its water, and the water pressure created by the elevation difference will be used to generate the electricity.
“The generator is expected to produce around 4 million kilowatt hours of energy; that should be enough to provide the majority of electricity that will be needed at the water treatment plant and sell some back to the grid,” Water Treatment Division Manager Clint Bassett said.
The BOPU’s most recent request from the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund sat at $4.9 million, and that request was increased to $7.4 million by the council Monday due to higher-than-anticipated bid prices.
The project has been in the works since 2013, when a Phase 2 feasibility study was completed, and much has happened since its inception.
The BOPU originally asked SLIB – composed of the state’s five statewide elected officials – for $3 million for the project. But that amount was increased to $4.9 million in 2019 to help fund the penstock and building that will surround the hydroelectric turbine, which was delivered to the BOPU in May 2019.
Then, when the BOPU put the penstock and building out to bid, the costs were millions higher than previously estimated. While the original estimate for the cost was $3.2 million, the lowest bid sat at $5.3 million.
“As a result, we did have to go and reject the bids due to the insufficient funds. We believe that several factors contributed to the higher-than-anticipated costs,” Bassett said.
Bassett cited several possible causes, including a busy bid climate, a labor shortage in the construction industry due to COVID-19 and additional electrical construction that will decrease the risk of an arc flash, which is an electrical explosion.
In an attempt to lower the project costs, Bassett said they’ll send it out to bid during a less busy time, remove the electric components that address the arc flash risk and bid them as alternate projects, as well as reevaluate the bid specifications.
For those reasons, the BOPU is requesting a loan increase from SLIB, which would ultimately increase its loan repayment to the state.
“If we ended up having to use the full amount of the requested amount of $7.4 million, the loan payment would increase to $332,500 per year. So if the loan payment is higher, we would need to supplement it for the first three to 10 years. However, the longterm benefits to the project are still there. Over the life of the generator, which is estimated to be 60 years, the total net income is expected to be between $31 million and $35 million,” Bassett said.
Bassett noted that this project does not require a rate increase for BOPU customers, but the rate may still increase in the future for other reasons.
Councilman Jeff White commended the BOPU for its efforts in looking toward the future.
“It definitely makes sense as Cheyenne continues to grow, and we know we're going to continue to grow over that three- to 10-year timeframe,” White said.
The item was originally set to be approved on the consent agenda, where the council approves all items considered routine business without discussion. However, Councilman Laybourn voted to pull this item from the consent agenda, saying that it is not routine business.
"Obviously, it's not a routine matter. I think it's an important matter. ... I believe that it should be discussed at the council meeting and approved, so that people are aware of the efforts that are being undertaken in energy efficiency and the ability of that department out there to, over time, actually pay for the energy operation of the facility," Laybourn said.
Laybourn has consistently voiced concerns over the council's use of the consent agenda.