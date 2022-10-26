Other action

The Cheyenne City Council on Monday officially amended an ordinance penalizing people who make “annoying, obscene or threatening telephone calls.” The council previously replaced the word “annoying” with “harassing,” and replaced “telephone calls” with “communications” to cover text messages, emails and other digital transmissions.

Mayor Patrick Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week that the updates stemmed from a request by the Cheyenne Police Department. CPD hopes the update will “give them more ability to help these poor folks that are getting attacked” in ways other than phone calls, the mayor said.

The new language lays out specific consequences for violations, while the previous language in the ordinance appeared not to. Someone may be punished by up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $750 or both if they, by using “a telephone or other electronic device communicates with another person and ... uses obscene, lewd or profane language or suggests a lewd or lascivious act with intent to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend.”

The council unanimously approved a suggestion from the Finance Committee that a line punishing attempts to extort money or other things of value be added back in.

Someone might have the same consequences if they repeatedly call, text, email or otherwise message someone, and in turn disturb “the peace, quiet or privacy of persons where the calls or communications were received.”

If someone uses a phone or other electronic device to threaten death, injury or physical harm to the person they’re communicating with or their physical property, that person’s immediate family or “anyone at the school in which the person is a student or employee,” they could also be punished.

“Immediate family” is defined as “a spouse, parent, sibling, child or other person living in the person’s household” in the update.

State statute includes a similar language in a passage addressing the same issues.

The council also passed on second reading a proposed law that would punish someone who knowingly interferes with a call to emergency personnel, or who uses a 911 system for any reason other than to report an emergency. Collins has said this is a growing issue in the city.

Consequences would be up to six months in jail, a fine of $750 or both.

Council members on Monday approved the replacement of the term “law enforcement agency” with “emergency response personnel” in order to incorporate fire departments and other non-law enforcement agencies into the law.

The proposed emergency calls ordinance will come before the council for approval one more time before it’s officially passed.