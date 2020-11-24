CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session remotely at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, to discuss potential sixth-penny sales tax projects.
Information and links for public access can be found on the city’s electronic conference meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm, or you can call in to 346-248-7799 using access code 918 9083 1306.
The purpose of the work session is to discuss potential sixth-penny projects involving Community Recreation and Events, with the primary focus on the City Cemetery and the Civic Center.