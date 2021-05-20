CHEYENNE – Solid Waste Fund fee increases for fiscal year 2022 are set to be approved Monday night by the Cheyenne City Council as part of the Public Works Department’s ongoing goal of charging the actual cost for services.
Department Director Vicki Nemecek said the changes would put them on track to have enough revenue for services and necessary operations, like closing and monitoring the landfill when it reaches capacity in half a century. The city has been working to stabilize the department's funding since 2013-14, when a study of the waste rates was conducted.
“We found when we analyzed each separate service, that the residential trash and recycling service was subsidizing other services,” Nemecek said. “And our goal is to charge each customer what it costs to actually provide the service. Therefore, we're adjusting rates so that each service collects adequate revenue to equal expenditures.”
Once approved, the increases will take effect July 1.
From 2015 to 2018, sanitation fees were increased 8%, per the waste rate study’s recommendation, and the increase dropped to 5% in 2019.
The increases should be steadier going forward, with this year’s rate increases matching last year’s: residential trash pickup rates will increase 1%, commercial rates will increase 3% and commercial recycling will increase 5%. The gate fees for the landfill and transfer station will increase by 3% and 2%, respectively. Yard waste fees will also increase 1%.
Commercial rates will rise by 3% because the residential services were found to be subsidizing other areas, Nemecek said.
Residential customers with a 60-gallon trash bin and a 95-gallon recycle container will pay $26.78 a month, an increase of 27 cents a month from last year's rate of $26.51. By comparison, the 60-gallon trash bin and a 95-gallon recycle container cost $22.05 in 2016.
Commercial customers with a 1.5 cubic yard container, on the other hand, will pay $112.93 a month, up $6.48 from last year's $106.45.
The increases are “based on our 2019 full cost accounting of the Solid Waste Fund,” Nemecek said.
Other changes that go into effect in July include:
- The 1.5 cubic yard container cleaning fee will be increased from $15.04 to $48.95, to reflect the actual cost of the service. Nemecek said the previous fee was better suited for cleaning residential containers.
- Tires larger than 20 inches will be charged by weight going forward, after previously all being charged $4.
- The single item cost at the Transfer Station will be removed because it was confusing to residents, and the cost will be determined by the volume of the item.
The full list of increases can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/SolidWasteIncreases.