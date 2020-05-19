CHEYENNE – In addition to working on the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget and the response to COVID-19, the Cheyenne City Council is busy working a number of ordinances and resolutions.
The Finance Committee met Monday to discuss everything from animal ownership titles to the Board of Public Utilities’ water fees in advance of the May 26 council meeting.
First, the committee unanimously voted to recommend changes to the city code that will help the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s efforts, according to Director Sue Castaneda.
Currently, a person is considered an animal’s owner if they have kept the animal in their possession for three days. Animal Control Officer Ryan Johnson said the rule “has caused confusion for the officers on the street.”
The situation can become complicated if a person keeps a stray animal in their possession for three days before turning it in to the shelter and the real owner comes to claim it. Also, if an issue arose with a citation and was contested in court, the burden of proving the person held the animal for 72 hours would be on the shelter.
“The second (change) allows us to up some of the reclaim fees for pets, as well as to institute the possibility of licensing to help cover the cost of taking care of animals in the community,” Castaneda said.
The reclaim fees at the shelter would all increase by $5, putting the cost of reclaiming an altered and unaltered animal at $35 and $55, respectively. The proposed code changes would also require owners to pay for any vaccinations their animal received while at the shelter, as well as a daily cost of care for boarding the animal.
The council will make the final decision on the code changes May 26.
BOPU freezes water and sewer rates
The committee also voted to recommend approval for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities to freeze water and sewer rates for 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the increase that was outlined in BOPU’s water plan is still justified, BOPU found they could still provide services to the city while also providing a financial break for business owners and residents.
Instead of seeing a 3% rate increase for water services and a 5% rate increase on sewer services, residents will continue paying the same rate.
“Our board really felt that it was a gesture for us to be able to put in economic considerations for those who really had to deal with COVID-19, whether it’s being furloughed, losing their position or their economic hardship in their own household,” BOPU’s Dena Egenhoff said.
Everyone who uses BOPU services, including residential and commercial users, will keep their current rates. A single-family household that uses less than 6,000 gallons of water will continue paying $4.42 per 1,000 gallons of water. Had the rate increase gone through, that household would have paid about 13 cents more per 1,000 gallons.
Egenhoff said to provide this break, BOPU will be cutting back on some projects in the coming year. The measure is only on its second reading in front of the council, so final approval will come at the June 8 City Council meeting.
Councilman Pete Laybourn, who serves as the council liaison to BOPU, said, “This is another example of city departments really making the extra effort and making sure they can stretch what they have a little bit further this year.”