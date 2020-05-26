CHEYENNE – When the Cheyenne City Council votes on a development and maintenance agreement for the Willow Heights subdivision tonight, they’ll also be making a policy decision about private use of city land.
The agreements would allow the developer, Leader Custom Homes, to utilize city land for sidewalks, utilities and drainage. Originally, the city was asking Leader Custom Homes to pay $49,074 for the land based on current market values.
However, the council’s Finance Committee voted to strike the payment from the agreements at its Monday meeting.
“I think we’re seeing such an improvement here that I can’t support the city’s charge, since that very well might impact, particularly in this time, the ability of the developer to develop the project,” Councilman Pete Laybourn said.
Located between Hanson Street and Henderson Drive, south of Homestead Avenue, the subdivision will include 15 single-family homes on a narrow, sloped lot. Because of the lot size and location, the developer went to the city to work out its utilities and drainage issues.
In the past, the council hasn’t routinely requested reimbursement for similar projects.
“Really, this is a decision to look toward the future to see, ‘How do we want to treat our land?’ We have an asset that is being utilized by a private party to develop or to lessen the burden on them. Should we be requesting compensation for that? That is the real question here,” Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom said.
For the Willow Heights project, the sidewalks will connect to the city’s Greenway system, and two trees will be planted along the Greenway for each sidewalk. Casey Palma, the agent for Leader Custom Homes on the project, said they also plan to install a metered irrigation system for the new foliage.
Having been in lengthy discussions about the improvements and planning to spend more than $250,000 on them, Palma said the developer “felt a little blindsided” by the request for funds.
“All these improvements are being made by the developer,” Palma said. “It’s kind of a weird infill property, which has been sitting there for years, and we found a way, working with the city, to make it a really neat project and developing a new piece of land.”
Both Bloom and Palma said that other than the financial request, the city and developer see eye to eye on the development and maintenance agreements.
“I think we’ve reached a really good place with the city, and striking that payment really helps us make this project move forward,” Palma said.
The Finance Committee unanimously approved the amended agreements that do not require the $49,074 payment from Leader Custom Homes. The entire council will vote on the agreements tonight.