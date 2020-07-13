CHEYENNE – While this summer has brought historic cancellations due to COVID-19, most notably Cheyenne Frontier Days, a number of events are still going forward, though planning during a pandemic is complicated.
The Cheyenne City Council has been caught in some confusion when it comes to what is actually happening this summer, and it heard two resolutions related to such confusion at its Monday meeting.
Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights
From July 17-26, residents will still be able to get a small taste of CFD at the Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights event that's being put on by the city's four economic development agencies. The 10-day event will include sights normally seen at CFD, including Western art shows, live music and the Thunderbirds air show.
And while the city is not involved in the planning of the event, the council did approve a resolution making the downtown a special district, allowing for open containers of alcohol on certain days and times.
The special district was originally proposed by the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, but DDA Executive Director Amber Ash asked the council to vote down the measure Monday night due to changes in the event schedule. Mayor Marian Orr and Councilman Pete Laybourn were the only members of the governing body who voted "no" at Ash’s request, so the special district was approved.
Laybourn said approving the measure regardless of the DDA's wishes was the “most unusual” action he’s seen the council take.
Before the vote, Ash told the council, "We were looking at what it cost in order to be able to do this, and with the loss of the major events, it doesn't make a lot of sense financially at this point to go ahead and have open consumption during the dates and times listed.”
It will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 22, 5:30 to 9 p.m. July 24 and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 25.
One of the major events, the Paint Slingers, asked not to have liquor served, and the Fridays on the Plaza concert was canceled. With nothing extra to draw people to the downtown area during those times, Ash and Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak agreed that allowing open containers with no other attraction might not be the best idea.
On the other hand, Councilman Scott Roybal said they’ve already gotten this far with planning, and allowing the bars to participate might result in an economic bump if they want to participate.
Council Ken Esquibel also noted, “by allowing them to be outdoors rather than indoors in crowded spaces, to me, seems like a better alternative at this point.”
The DDA had a similar special district approved for its Summertime on the Streets event, where it provided special cups and wristbands to participating bars. Ash said the return on investment wouldn't be enough to justify the cost of the event, but the DDA would follow the council’s requests for Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights.
“If the directive and the will of City Council and the mayor is that this be offered by the DDA, we'll figure out what we need to do,” Ash said.
The special district was proposed by the DDA before plans were set in stone due to the length of the council process.
While the event hopes to fill some of the void left by CFD's cancellation, it also aims to give local businesses a boost during a time that's normally like a second Christmas.
“Whether it’s generating those sales that they would’ve made during Frontier Days or just getting some exposure to the community, that’s always the goal. We’re really excited to have our business owners participate in this event in any way that they can and to give them as many opportunities as possible," DDA Marketing and Events Director Haylee Chenchar said.
To find more details and a day-by-day schedule for the event, go online to cheyenne.org/cheyennedays.
Fridays on the Plaza
While residents will be able to enjoy some live music during the Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights event, the popular Fridays on the Plaza concert series was canceled this summer out of health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Mayor Orr made the decision to cancel the event series toward the end of June, but the move came as a surprise to the members of the council, who learned about the cancellation in the newspaper. In turn, eight of the nine councilmen sponsored a resolution asking the mayor to reconsider her decision.
The resolution was approved Monday night on the consent agenda, meaning no comments were taken. The consent agenda was approved by every councilman except Esquibel.
“We were not contacted. We were not asked. There was no discussion,” Councilman Scott Roybal said.
Though the city had plans approved by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department for the event, Orr cited major concerns over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the county. Orr said holding large events where ensuring social distancing is almost impossible increases the likelihood that kids won’t be able to return to school in the fall.
“We had plans for coordinating different sections of the plaza to allow for 250 in each section. ... But we know that, really, what we’re doing is just skirting around the issue and trying to make loopholes where there probably shouldn’t be, because this is still a very serious situation for our community,” Orr said at the time the cancellation was announced.
The council’s resolution noted that the mayor’s unilateral decision would have irreparable effects on the local economy. Councilman Dicky Shanor said following the local health experts' recommendation would help avoid unnecessary effects on the local business community.
“We have to trust in our health experts in our community to set reasonable guidelines to keep us reasonably safe during this pandemic. But what we need to avoid as politicians and lay people is taking action that restricts commerce further than what those epidemiological recommendations necessitate.”
Prairie Mall and Frontier Drive intersection
The council accepted a $1,339,846 bid from Simon Contractors for the Prairie Avenue and Frontier Mall Drive intersection project, where a new roundabout should be completed by this November.
The project dates back to 2016, and was initially proposed due to the number of crashes at the intersection. About 90% of the project's funding has come through the federal government, and the city's total estimated cost on the project was about $229,000, which came from fifth-penny sales tax funding from 2015-18.
According to the Dell Range/Section 20 Final Report, 26 crashes occurred at the intersection from 2009 through July 2015. Nearly all the accidents were angle collisions, and four resulted in injuries, while there was one fatality.
Other business
The council accepted a $483,461 bid from Wyoming Machinery Company for a Motorized Articulated Trash Compactor with straight blade and heavy duty trash guarding for the city of Cheyenne landfill.
The governing body also killed an ordinance that would have increased the licensing fees for businesses selling nicotine products from $65 a year to $250. The no votes were from Orr and Councilmen Mike Luna, Rocky Case, Bryan Cook, Roybal and Shanor.
Shanor said, "I think it's a really poor time to be adding administrative burdens onto small businesses and increasing fees on the small business right now. This is probably the most difficult economic time the city and the country have ever faced, or close to, and so I think we should be just doing the opposite now."