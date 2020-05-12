CHEYENNE – The coronavirus’ impact on the economy has hit the city hard, forcing Cheyenne leaders to layoff employees and severely cut expenditures.
To stand in solidarity with city employees, the Cheyenne City Council voted Monday to allow councilmen to take voluntary 13% cuts to their monthly stipends, which is the aggregate amount of budget cuts across all city departments.
“That’s the message we want to send to the people of Cheyenne – we’re with you. We’re all in this together,” Councilman Ken Esquibel said.
The money will go directly to the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which aims to prevent evictions or financial hardships for Cheyenne residents.
Each month, the councilmen receive $1,000. So the $130 each councilman would’ve made would go directly to helping residents harmed by COVID-19 each month. The resolution expires Dec. 31, and allows councilmen to opt out if they so choose.
“I think this is an important message that we send,” Council President Mark Rinne said. “As we all know, we’ve had to (reduction in force) 17 employees. We’ve experienced severe cutbacks across all departments with the budget. I like the fact that we’re trying to take a position saying, ‘We understand, and we’re going to try to do something on our part, too.’”
Originally, the resolution included the mayor in the governing body, but Esquibel proposed an amendment at the Finance Committee meeting last week excluding the mayoral salary.
“If you were talking about my railroad salary, I wouldn’t give 13% voluntarily,” Esquibel said at the meeting.
Esquibel’s amendments also created a sunset clause and redirected the money to the resident relief fund. As initially proposed, the money would’ve gone back into the city’s general fund.
Councilman Dicky Shanor commended the committee on adding amendments to the resolution that made it better.
Initially, the draft of the resolution was unconstitutional, according to City Attorney Mike O’Donnell, who was not included in early conversations about the resolution. Under the Wyoming constitution, elected officials are prohibited from increasing or decreasing salaries for those currently in office so it can’t be used as a political tool.
Though the passed resolution isn’t unconstitutional, O’Donnell said it is still “improper.”
Councilman Pete Laybourn noted Monday that what the resolution accomplishes “is specifically forbidden in the Wyoming constitution.”
He was also left out of initial conversations, and for those reasons, he was the only “no” vote on the resolution. Laybourn voiced concerns about conversations about a lack of communication between the council members.
“I believe that out of all the times that the council should be acting in concert and communicating, it’s right now,” Laybourn said.
Appreciating teachers and school staff
The council passed a resolution thanking the teachers and staff from Laramie County School District 1 and Laramie County Community College for their hard work and dedication throughout the COVID-19 crisis, which caused schools to shut their doors and transition to online learning.
With last week being National Teacher Appreciation Week, Laybourn thought now was the perfect time to commend the city’s education professionals for adapting to the situation at hand.
“I thought that we really ought to take advantage of that and express our appreciation to the people that are really holding this super foundational element of our community together,” Laybourn said.
The resolution passed unanimously, with the councilmen voicing their sincere appreciation of the work of local educators and school staff.
“Having a kindergartner and going through this shutdown, that gave me a very large appreciation for every bit of our school staff as we’ve been going through this new situation,” Councilman Rocky Case said.
In other business
• The council extended the city’s contract for three years with Youth Alternatives to provide counseling in LCSD1 schools, which costs the district $175,000 each year. The agreement has been in place for more than 35 years.
• The council approved a $167,442 contract agreement with 4 Quarters Excavation & Development for the Henderson Greenway Connector project, which will run past Lebhart Elementary, from Belaire Avenue to the existing Sun Valley Greenway. The work on the greenway will be completed by Oct. 15, and the funds will come from the 2017 sixth-penny sales tax.
• Mayor Marian Orr discussed the possibility of hosting Cheyenne City Council meetings at the Civic Center so staff and the public can attend the meetings while maintaining social distancing.