CHEYENNE – There will be a Cheyenne City Council work session and special meeting of the city’s Governing Body remotely at 6 p.m. Monday, June 29.
The special meeting will begin immediately following the conclusion of the work session.
The purpose of the work session is to receive information involving submission of applications for federal relief funds under the CARES Act. The purpose of the special meeting is to consider adopting a resolution authorizing the city of Cheyenne to submit applications for the federal relief funds and consideration of a resolution supporting summer events at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
The public may log in to the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/y82q25nu, or call in at 346-248-7799 with ID 992 2450 4342 and password 580913.
No public comment will be taken during the work session, however, public comment is welcome during the special meeting. Video will also be made available on the city’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.
Limited in-person public participation (nine people at a time) is welcome in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. If more than the occupancy number are in attendance, members of the public will be asked to wait outside the Committee Room, and accommodations will be made to rotate participants to comment. Public in-person participants must wear a mask in the Municipal Building, and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
If you are unable to attend or log in, you may still submit public comments to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or 307-638-4349. All questions must be submitted by noon the day of the meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name , along with the corresponding agenda item number (ex: 8a or 12c) you wish to provide public comment on. Agenda items that remain on consent agenda will not be available for public comment.