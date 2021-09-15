CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session at noon Friday in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.

The purpose is to receive information related to the local homeless population and potential collaborative efforts between COMEA House homeless shelter and the city to eradicate homelessness.

The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom to watch. A Zoom link is available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available to watch on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session, and no other business will be conducted.

