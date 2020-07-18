CHEYENNE – Two members of the Cheyenne City Council, Ken Esquibel and Scott Roybal, are hosting a listening session about the public’s interactions with local police from 10 a.m. until noon today at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The event is open to all members of the public, and people of color are especially encouraged to attend. According to event organizers, the listening session is part of a wider effort to reform the police department, and will be facilitated by Rosa Salamanca of the Community Relations Service, which is an entity of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Representatives from the police department will not be in attendance, and participants will be able to verbalize their thoughts or write them down on an index card, according to the release.
COVID-19 guidelines – including social distancing and face covering requirements – will be in effect.
For more information, email Salamanca at rosa.salamanca@usdoj.gov or call her at 303-476-1352.