CHEYENNE — Members of the Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee voted Monday to recommend approval of a facility lease for a new shelter, but said they hope they won’t have to finalize the lease next week.
City Council members Michelle Aldrich and Scott Roybal cast their votes in support of the contract, while Ken Esquibel voted no. The committee is only made up of four council members, and Finance Committee Chairman Jeff White doesn’t vote unless there is a tie.
The five-year agreement would be between the city and Meals on Wheels for a portion of a property located on South Greeley Highway, and would start at an annual rent of $76,000. Approving the lease in committee is among the steps necessary to establish a new metro animal shelter in Cheyenne.
The city announced at the beginning of March it didn’t plan to sign a new contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter due to increasing costs and lack of financial transparency, and wanted to move forward with its own in-house services. Laramie County commissioners have said they would support the change for the same reasons.
This sparked an outcry in the community, which led residents to urge City Council members and Mayor Patrick Collins to enter into negotiations with the animal shelter.
They’ve made their voices heard on social media, as well as by attending last week’s full City Council meeting and Monday’s Finance Committee meeting in significant numbers.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Brittney Tennant has been at the forefront of searching for a solution, and confirmed the city and her organization are now openly negotiating.
She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday that community support has been a primary factor in having an opportunity to renegotiate with the city, and it pushes animal shelter employees to get through this difficult time.
“There’s a lot of emotions at play, so when people show up for us, it keeps us going,” Tennant said. “And it makes my team back at the shelter, who sits there just waiting to understand what is going to come of all of this, feel cared about — feel like their work is still important and valued.”
Another factor that played into negotiations was the shelter’s finances. Tennant made Finance Committee members aware that they’re committed to finding a middle ground on financial reports in order for city officials to have confidence tax dollars are being spent well, and they have handed over the general ledger and receipts.
Since they are in an active negotiation, Tennant said she wouldn’t comment further.
“The discussions, to my knowledge, so far have been positive, and I’m pleased with the progress that seems to have been made between the last meeting of the full governing body last week and today,” Councilman White told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday afternoon. “We still have seven days to go. I’m going to remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached.”
Although the committee sent the lease agreement to the City Council for final consideration next Monday, White said it is a backup plan for if the negotiations fall through. The city’s contract with the shelter is set to end on June 30, and he said they will need time to get the building retrofitted and up to code.
“That’s not something that can be done overnight,” he added.
White said he has appreciated the public weighing in on this issue, and keeping a respectful tone throughout Monday’s committee meeting. He said it can be difficult with such an emotional topic, but both Cheyenne Animal Shelter supporters and City Council members were able to disagree with respect for one another.
White said more than 20 people came forward to provide public testimony on Monday, and there were concerns repeated from the previous meeting about how city personnel would be trained, the cost of the facility and how it would meet code.
There was also attention brought to staffing difficulties, and it may be challenging to find a full-time veterinarian for the metro animal shelter. Cheyenne resident Tiffany Neely said veterinarians are the only ones able to administer rabies vaccines in the state of Wyoming, or sterilize animals before they are returned back to the public.
“The issue of animal control will only worsen,” she said. “I know it’s an emotionally charged issue, but I think that we need to allow more time for these negotiations before we even consider ‘Plan B.’”
This was one plea that made up nearly an hour of public comment on the issue.
Council member Aldrich told CAS officials she appreciated them taking council members on a tour Friday and all of their efforts on the issue at the meeting, but she reiterated the need for a backup plan in case an agreement can’t be reached.
“While it may be an exercise in futility, and I hope it is, I appreciate all your time,” she said.