A puppy named Sir

A mixed breed puppy named Sir sits in a kennel awaiting adoption at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on Aug. 31, 2022. City and shelter officials continue to discuss whether their contract for shelter services will continue after June 30.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Members of the Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee voted Monday to recommend approval of a facility lease for a new shelter, but said they hope they won’t have to finalize the lease next week.

City Council members Michelle Aldrich and Scott Roybal cast their votes in support of the contract, while Ken Esquibel voted no. The committee is only made up of four council members, and Finance Committee Chairman Jeff White doesn’t vote unless there is a tie.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus