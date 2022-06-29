CHEYENNE – Primary Election Day is Aug. 16, but voters may cast their ballots early beginning Friday, July 1, when the Laramie County Clerk opens the polling place in the atrium of the county building at 309 W. 20th St.
Clerk Debra Lee said the atrium polling site will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from July 1 through Aug. 15, with the exception of county holidays. Voters will enter the atrium door on Carey Avenue to vote or register. Sample ballots will also be available for voters to take home.
Lee said there are a few changes from previous elections. The most significant change is the voter ID law that requires voters to present an acceptable ID before receiving their ballot at the polls. Among the IDs a voter can present are: a Wyoming driver’s license; Wyoming ID; student ID from the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college or public school; a driver’s license or ID from another state; a valid U.S. passport; a U.S. military ID, tribal ID, or valid Medicare or Medicaid card. Persons who do not have one of these IDs may obtain one free of charge from the Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver’s Services by calling 307-777-3835.
Laramie County uses voting equipment from Elections Systems & Software (ES&S), headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. The machines were procured by the Secretary of State’s office in 2020. Lee said Laramie County recently acquired an ES&S ballot scanner and tabulator for early and Election Day voting. Voters this year will insert their marked paper ballot into the scanner to count their votes. Lee said the same scanners are used at polling places throughout the state.
The Clerk’s Office also announced there will be Saturday early voting on July 30 at a satellite site at the Burns Plex, 327 S. Main St., in Burns. Voting hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it’s open to all Laramie County voters.
Not yet registered? You can register at the County Clerk’s Office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St. or at an early site or on Election Day. Requirements for registration include U.S. citizenship, Laramie County residency, age 18 by the date of the election, not adjudicated mentally incompetent, and, if convicted of a felony, voting rights must have been restored. Restoration of voting rights is automatic for first-time nonviolent felons who completed their supervision or were discharged from an institution on or after Jan. 1, 2010.
New registrants need to bring their driver’s license or state-issued ID, U.S. military ID, U.S. passport, Wyoming student ID or tribal ID.
The Clerk’s Office has already mailed primary election absentee ballots to more than 1,400 voters who requested them. Lee said voters who want to request an absentee ballot may call the election office at 307-633-4242 or email election@laramiecountywy.gov with subject line "Absentee (your name)." Provide your name as it appears on the voter registration list, date of birth, residential address in the county, mailing address, party affiliation and contact telephone number.
Lee reminds voters there are three types of ballots for the primary election – Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan. Voters will receive the ballot matching their voter registration. Persons who wish to change party affiliation must complete a new voter registration application, either at the Clerk’s Office or at a polling place.
The county clerk will conduct a public test of voting machines in advance of early voting on Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. in the atrium. Political parties, candidates, media and the public are invited to observe the test and familiarize themselves with ballot and the voting equipment.
For more information on elections or voter registration, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ or call the election office of the county clerk at 307-633-4242.