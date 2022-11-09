CHEYENNE – The Laramie County clerk said Wednesday afternoon that there will be no recount in a very close school board race.

Two candidates running for the Area 2 seat on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, Brooke Humphrey and incumbent Rich Wiederspahn, were separated by just 40 votes after in-person and absentee ballots had been counted on Tuesday.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus