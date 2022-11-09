Laramie County School District 1 Area 2 candidate Brooke Humphrey attends a "Stop the Sexualization of Our Children" event at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County School District 1 Area 2 candidate Brooke Humphrey attends a "Stop the Sexualization of Our Children" event at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County clerk said Wednesday afternoon that there will be no recount in a very close school board race.
Two candidates running for the Area 2 seat on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, Brooke Humphrey and incumbent Rich Wiederspahn, were separated by just 40 votes after in-person and absentee ballots had been counted on Tuesday.
Humphrey captured 3,560 votes (42.88%), while Wiederspahn received 3,520 (42.39%).
State statute 22-16-109(b) says a recount is triggered when "the difference in number of votes cast for the winning candidate receiving the least number of votes and the number of votes cast for the losing candidate receiving the greatest number of votes is less than one percent (1%) of the number of votes cast for the winning candidate receiving the least number of votes cast for that office."
County Clerk Debra Lee said that percentage came to 1.13% in this race.
Candidates in this race could still ask for a recount, if desired, under statute 22-16-110. The candidate would need to file "an affidavit alleging that fraud or error occurred in counting, returning or canvassing the votes cast in any part of the district in which he is standing for election" no later than two days following the Laramie County Canvassing Board's certification of the election results.
The county canvassing board meets at 2 p.m. Friday.
Although there are some provisional ballots left to count, Lee said there will not be enough to change the outcome in the LCSD1 Area 2 race.
The clerk added that there were no automatic recounts triggered this general election in Laramie County.
Humphrey was one of three newcomers added to the LCSD1 board Tuesday, alongside Susan Edgerton in Area 1 and Rene Hinkle in the at-large race. Incumbent trustee Christy Klaassen won the Area 3 seat.