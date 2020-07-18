CHEYENNE – In the second week of early voting for the 2020 primary election, nearly 500 voters have cast their ballots, according to the Laramie County Clerk’s office.
Of the more than 9,700 absentee ballots mailed by clerk’s office, nearly 2,800 voters (29%) have already returned their voted ballots.
Registered voters may still request an absentee ballot by calling the clerk’s office at 307-633-4242 or sending an email to election@laramiecountyclerk.com. Voters must provide their name, residence address, mailing address, date of birth, and, for the primary election, their party affiliation.
Early voting continues in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex through Aug. 17, the day before the primary. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of county holidays. Early voting will not take place on Wednesday, July 22, due to the Cheyenne Day holiday.
The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information on Laramie County elections, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ or call 307-633-4242.