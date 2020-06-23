CHEYENNE – The coronavirus’ effects on the economy have complicated the budgeting process for local municipalities as they prepare for the start of fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
For Laramie County, however, the process wasn’t nearly as painful, thanks to a history of fiscal prudence, according to Laramie County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gunnar Malm.
Though the county did cut its total budget from $157,748,833 in 2020 to $136,709,189 in 2021 – about a 13% decrease – officials were able to do so without any effects on staffing levels, salaries or benefits. The Laramie County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed the fiscal year 2021 budget at a meeting Tuesday night.
“Due to very good budgeting and financial restraint, even with the impending sales tax losses that we may see, we’re in a position to continue maintaining services at a level that citizens and the state require of us, as well as keeping our employees employed, providing those services and contributing back to the local economy,” Malm said.
After describing the harsh reality of COVID-19’s effects, Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said, “Laramie County’s budget is sound.”
According to Malm, the county department leaders made “meaningful cuts” to their operational budgets that averaged close to 20%. While the departments will feel the squeeze when it comes to training, travel, office supplies and equipment upgrades, Malm said residents aren’t expected to see any changes in the services provided by the county.
In addition to putting off some equipment upgrades until next year, the county commissioners said they’ll avoid any long-term, reoccurring expenses, given the economic situation. Normally, the county commissioners don’t use one-time payments like grants for long-term projects, and they plan to spend even more carefully in fiscal year 2021.
“I really think the community here owes a debt of gratitude to … the department heads, elected officials and also the Finance Department headed by Stanley,” Commissioner Buck Holmes said. “For us to come through with a budget like this in these times makes me feel really good.”
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, County Finance Director Stanley Walker said sales tax revenue is expected to drop more than 25%, which translates to $3.5 million for the county. While the initial projections weren’t as dramatic, Walker and the commissioners reevaluated the numbers after more recent sales tax data was released.
“We always budget our revenues a little bit on the low side, and we try to budget our expenditures on the high side, which helps us in the end,” Walker said. “It’s always easier to have more money at the end of the year than to run short.”
But while sales tax projections aren’t promising, the largest portion of the county’s general fund budget comes from property tax revenue. According to Walker, the property tax collections for this year are still looking positive, expected to bring about $21.1 million to the county, though that amount is expected to drop next year due to the decline in the oil and gas industry.
Knowing they’d have to be more conservative going into 2021, Walker said the department heads and elected officials rose to the occasion, and “the budget actually came out pretty good.”
But even in the midst of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, the county remained in a fairly secure financial position. Malm thanked the current and past county commissioners for their dedication to fiscal responsibility, especially when it came to county reserves.
Currently, the county has $20,667,187 in its reserve fund, and about $5 million will be added in the next two years as the county collects its sixth-penny payments. The county has used reserves to pay for sixth-penny projects upfront, which they then pay themselves back for as the taxes are collected.
For the $9.8 million Event Center at Archer, the commissioners got a loan to start the project before collections were complete, and they saved $550,000 by paying off the loan early using some funds from reserves.
While it’s recommended that municipalities have 60 days worth of operating expenses in their reserves, the county could run for almost a year with no revenue. Thanks to the cuts made to each county department, the commissioners will not pull any additional reserve funding for the 2021 budget.
Commissioner Brian Lovett said, “I think the commissioners throughout the years have been very conservative, and this budget reflects that. We are not in a crisis because of good management though a number of years.”
Though fiscal year 2022 might bring some challenges, especially with the decline in property tax revenue, Malm said county officials remain ready to do the best they can for Laramie County residents.
“While we made some cuts this year, we’re hopeful that the revenue picture next year won’t be as bad as it’s projected to be,” Malm said. “But we’re prepared to meet that challenge and have tried to do our best over the preceding five years to put ourselves in a financial position to weather any financial storm that might be coming our way.”