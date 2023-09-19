Jerimiah Rieman

Jerimiah Rieman, the Wyoming County Commissioners Association’s executive director, testifies in Casper to a joint state legislative committee on April 25, 2022.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — State officials testified Monday against the creation of a statewide medical examiner over concerns about increased state costs, suggesting it was a better investment to develop select county facilities to serve a statewide system.

Bill draft 57 was the first item on the agenda for the Joint Judiciary Interim Committee’s Monday meeting in Casper. It would have created two statewide medical examiner positions to oversee medical autopsies for the state of Wyoming. As worded in the bill, participation in the statewide system would have been entirely voluntary, and allowed counties to choose whether they wished to opt into the state service.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus