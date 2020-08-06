CHEYENNE – An election will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, for two board members to the Laramie County Groundwater Control Area Advisory Board.
The vacancies were created by the expiration of terms presently filled by Jay Burnett in District 2 and Casey Epler in District 3. Both Burnett and Epler have served two terms and are ineligible for reelection at this time.
To see the district boundaries, head to tinyurl.com/waterdistrictboundaries.
Ballots can be downloaded from the State Engineer’s Office website at seo.wyo.gov/ under “News and Press Releases.” Physical ballots can be obtained from the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office at 122 W. 25th St., which is in the Herschler Building 2-W.
Due to concerns related to COVID-19, completed ballots can be returned to the State Engineer’s Office prior to Aug. 20 either by U.S. Postal Service or email, which is LCCAElection2020@wyo.gov. Ballots can be mailed to the engineer’s office’s aforementioned address.
Completed ballots will also be collected from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Pine Bluffs Town Hall, 215 Main St., Pine Bluffs.
Every person or corporation that owns land or is entitled by virtue of public land filing to the possession of land situated in the Laramie County Control Area is entitled to cast one vote for each acre of land as assessed upon the last annual roll of the county in which such land is located, or as shown by such public land filing.
A person owning a tract of land of less than one acre is entitled to cast one vote. The grantee or assignee of the water in or under any described land is entitled to vote in the place of the person or corporation owning or entitled to the possession of such land.