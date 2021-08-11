CHEYENNE – Love flowers? Tired of buying annuals every year? Want to see more hummingbirds and butterflies? Or just wondering what’s going on down at the library? Then join the Laramie County Conservation District and Nancy Loomis at the Laramie County Library for the second “Hot Summer Nights with Native Nancy” Tour.

The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, when participants will tour the ongoing Native Pollinator Habitat project to discuss how to select which of these hardy Wyoming natives will best suit you and your garden site. The focus will be on the current mid- to late-summer bloomers.

This event takes place in the Laramie County Library parking lot at 2200 Pioneer Ave. Call 307-772-2600 for more information. 

