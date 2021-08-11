...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
County library offers second Pollinator Garden Tour this week
CHEYENNE – Love flowers? Tired of buying annuals every year? Want to see more hummingbirds and butterflies? Or just wondering what’s going on down at the library? Then join the Laramie County Conservation District and Nancy Loomis at the Laramie County Library for the second “Hot Summer Nights with Native Nancy” Tour.
The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, when participants will tour the ongoing Native Pollinator Habitat project to discuss how to select which of these hardy Wyoming natives will best suit you and your garden site. The focus will be on the current mid- to late-summer bloomers.
This event takes place in the Laramie County Library parking lot at 2200 Pioneer Ave. Call 307-772-2600 for more information.