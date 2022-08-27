Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A local partnership is working toward improving well-being in the county by exploring where it could better address social issues likely to affect health outcomes.
Cheyenne Regional Medical System, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and Laramie County Community Partnership – a large group of health and human services nonprofit, governmental and faith-based groups – came together to produce the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan.
These reports represent “what the community is focused on for improving health in Laramie County,” said Amy Spieker, the director of Community Health and Analysis at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and one of the four main authors of the reports.
“When we think about health, we often think about doctors and nurses and hospitals,” Spieker said. “But what we know is actually that it’s a lot easier to keep people healthy than it is to help them get better when they’re sick, and the things that keep people healthy are where you live, learn, work and play. And so that’s the neighborhood you live in, the schools you go to, the workplace you go to every day.”
The group began creating the Community Health Needs Assessment last July. Its goal is to “really understand what’s happening within our community and understand where there might be unmet needs,” she said.
A different approach
They decided to do the most recent needs assessment a bit differently. Rather than looking at things like disease-specific outcomes, as they have in the past, the authors of the assessment wants to focus on “social determinants of health,” as laid out by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The framework helps find common threads in negative outcomes for people in communities, Spieker said, called “upstream effects.”
“So, for example, what’s similar between the causes of cancer and heart disease and obesity and mental health issues,” she said. “Those are things like the neighborhoods we live in and the education that we have and the economic stability that we have.”
The six determinants they used were economic stability; neighborhood and physical environment; education; food; community and social context; and health care system.
“The theory is, and the reality is, if you’re able to address some of these underlying causes, then you’re also able to affect some of those more traditional health outcomes that we’re used to looking at, like cancer, heart disease, mental health,” Spieker said.
Through this needs assessment, Spieker and her colleagues identified three main focus areas for Laramie County: neighborhood and physical environment, health care system and economic stability.
Most residents likely wouldn’t be surprised to learn that many in the community struggle with housing instability, Spieker said. This was the social factor that “stood out kind of like a sore thumb at the top.”
“As we know, housing costs are going up quite rapidly in our community,” Spieker said. It’s important to make sure “that people can both find affordable places to rent,” and to support “people that are trying to transition into homeownership, or those that are trying to remain in their homes, but are on fixed incomes, and so seeing difficulty as taxes increase and things like that.”
The next area was health care – people’s access to primary care, behavioral health care and other measures, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, was identified as very important.
The third element, economic stability, may not have an immediately obvious connection to health, Spieker said. But the kind of “economic shift” many people experienced during the pandemic – whether increased housing or food costs, job loss or just uncertainty about a financial situation – likely had an impact on community health, she said.
Economic stability as a health determinant “really shone through, and is kind of a new area for our partnership to really dive into, and has really stretched us as we’re looking at strategies,” Spieker said.
Goals to improve public health
The Community Health Improvement Plan, then, is developed as a tool to guide public health professionals in the community as they work to address the issues identified in the needs assessment. It lays out specific action items, dividing them up between action teams within the Laramie County Community Partnership.
“Once these priorities are identified, then we have action teams that form around them to take them further,” Spieker said. These LCCP action teams include one for housing, behavioral health, access to care and healthy youth, and a newly formed team focused on health equity, she said.
When it comes to the neighborhood and physical environment, the team identified the goal of increasing housing stability and community safety in Laramie County. Through creating the needs assessment, the authors found that close to half of Laramie County renters pay more than 30% of their income toward rent, and that amount is increasing. They also found that Laramie County has higher rates of crime than Wyoming as a whole.
Another goal is to increase access to comprehensive health care coverage in the county. Wyoming has the fifth-highest rate of uninsured adults in the U.S. at 14.8%, and in Laramie County, 11.8% of adults are uninsured, according to the report.
They also hope to increase access to health care providers “through innovative community partnerships,” as the county has a shortage of behavioral health professionals, and no inpatient behavioral health services for adolescents.
Finally, under the category of economic stability, the group aims to “cultivate an environment that increases workplace participation,” and to “build and sustain partnerships and resources that support economic stability for residents.” According to the improvement plan, this could mean encouraging workplaces to provide greater mental health support for their employees, and increasing residents’ awareness of existing support programs, such as Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.