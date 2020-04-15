CHEYENNE – In compliance with the recent state and county Board of Health orders related to COVID-19, the Laramie County Planning Commission will hold its regular Thursday meetings electronically, beginning April 23.
Until those orders are modified or revoked, the public will no longer be able to attend these meetings in person. Laramie County will be livestreaming its meetings, and it has added the ability for the public to comment on each agenda both before and during the meeting.
You can do this through the SpeakUp site at laramiecounty.granicusideas.com/meetings. Once there, you’ll be asked to create an account or to authenticate through Facebook before you can comment.
During the meeting, the county staff will read select e-comments for the commissioners, and all e-comments will be part of the record.