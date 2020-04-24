CHEYENNE – The economic effects of COVID-19 have complicated the budgeting process for municipalities as they try to plan for fiscal year 2021.
Laramie County will have its proposed budget by mid-May, and they’re anticipating a loss of revenue from sales taxes, which is the second-largest contributor to the county’s general fund.
But according to Laramie County Board of Com-missioners Chairman Gunnar Malm, due to a history of fiscal prudence, the county remains in a fairly secure position. Still, the commissioners have asked each department to cut 20% of their operating budgets, which doesn’t include staff salaries or benefits.
“The reason the county is able to be in the position it is because we run pretty lean,” Malm said. “We also want to maintain the level of service to the citizens of Laramie County that they expect. And to do that we need, we need the staffing that we have, so we felt it was really important to do our best to maintain our staffing levels.”
According to County Finance Director Stanley Walker, the operational cuts will be for expenses like office supplies, training, travel and phone services. Each department director will propose what to cut from their own operations by May 1.
This year, the county’s budget came close to $158 million. At this point in the budgeting process, the monetary value of the 20% operational cuts is unclear.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused businesses to close their doors, causing an unprecedented number of unemployment claims. With more people staying home, and more people in uncertain financial situations, sales tax revenue is a main concern in the budgeting process.
While Walker projects that county sales tax revenues could decrease as much as 12%, others are projecting that it could drop closer to 20%. Walker plans on budgeting for the worst so the county doesn’t dig itself into a hole.
“We’re erring on the side of caution. If it does come in better than that, good for us, but we don’t have to worry about our budget,” Walker said.
Even with the decrease, the county is not in a dire financial position.
In the past, Malm said, county staff and officials have worked hard to maintain a healthy reserve. Whenever the county received a one-time payment, such as a grant, they made sure not to commit themselves to long-term projects. And when revenue came in from investments like oil and gas, they’d put it into the reserves or projects with a one-time cost.
“Over the last number of years, the commissioners and all of our departments and other electeds have done a good job making sure that our budgets weren’t exorbitant or that we weren’t spending unwisely just because there were funds available,” Malm said.
Malm also noted that County Grants Manager Sandra Newland has played a key role in securing outside funding through the years. Her expertise may become even more useful as federal relief money will likely come down to the local level in the form of grants.
“Us having a robust and qualified grants manager is going to pay for itself in spades, like it has in years past,” Malm said.
In addition, the county’s projections from property tax revenue remain positive for next year, and that funding makes up the largest portion of the county’s general fund.
Next year’s budgeting process might bring more challenges for the county, with hits to the oil and gas industry, but for the time being, they’re focused on coming up with a workable budget for fiscal year 2021.
“We figure if we can be healthier on the front end and more conservative, it ultimately protects the county, the citizens and just the budget overall,” Malm said.