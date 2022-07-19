CHEYENNE – Laramie County, and Wyoming as a whole, have recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which may be attributable to the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the omicron variant.

These sub-variants have been described by health organizations as the most contagious strains of the virus so far. Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for about 16% and 65%, respectively, of coronavirus variants spreading in the U.S.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

