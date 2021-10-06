CHEYENNE – The early voting site for Laramie County’s 1% specific purpose sales and use tax election will be closed on Oct. 11, due to the Columbus Day holiday.

Early voting will resume Oct. 12 in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The last day voters can cast their ballots early is Nov. 1.

Voters may request an absentee mail ballot or check their registration status by calling 307-633-4242 or emailing election@laramiecountyclerk.com.

For more information on elections and voting in Laramie County, visit the Elections page of the Laramie County Clerk at https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.

Other offices of the County Clerk closed on Columbus Day include elections, marriages, vehicle titles and real estate/recording.

