CHEYENNE – A judge sided with the county last month in a lawsuit by a former inmate that alleged negligence by Laramie County jail staff leading up to and during an assault by his cellmate.
Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher wrote in a summary judgment that the plaintiff, Michael Pings, failed to provide evidence to prove the assault carried out by Noah Lee Stevens was “reasonably foreseeable” to jail staff.
The argument had been made by attorneys representing the county, who said jail staff had no reason to think Stevens would be violent toward another inmate. Stevens did not have a history of violence and did not threaten Pings or anyone else before the attack.
The county also contended that jail staff responded immediately when they noticed the assault taking place. Pings did not present the court with any “competing affidavits, deposition testimony or admissible evidence” to prove otherwise, Froelicher wrote.
At a hearing on the motion for summary judgment, Pings and his attorney “suggested the evidence needed to support a showing of foreseeability is reduced in this case because of the special relationship between a county sheriff and an inmate in the county jail,” the judge said.
Summary judgments are appropriate “when there are no genuine issue of material fact, and the prevailing party is entitled to judgment as a matter of law,” the judge quoted. Pings did not include a “statement of disputed material facts” to the court, so the court accepted Laramie County’s statements as undisputed.
Pings’ attorney, Cheyenne-based Cody Jerabek, filed a notice of appeal on Wednesday. Jerabek did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Attorneys for Laramie County, J. Mark Stewart and Catherine Young, did not respond to requests for comment, either, nor did Laramie County Sheriff’s Office leadership.
The sheriff’s office and Laramie County jail were dismissed from the lawsuit in March 2021, two months after it was filed.
About 10 days after Pings filed the amended complaint, Stevens pleaded no contest to a charge of felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury. He was sentenced at the same hearing to four years of supervised probation, with a suspended five to seven years in prison. Stevens was also required to enroll in and successfully complete the county’s drug court program.
Stevens’ attorney, Ross McKelvey, said at the time that the no-contest plea stemmed from Stevens’ inability to remember the incident, as he was in a “methamphetamine-induced haze” at the time.
Stevens eventually went to prison for the assault. His probation in the case was revoked this April, leading Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe to invoke his underlying sentence of five to seven years.
Early the second day of his incarceration at the jail, Stevens broke a surveillance camera and was moved to a different cell, according to the county. While in the second cell, deputies who interacted with Stevens said he “did not exhibit erratic or aggressive behavior.” Stevens was moved into Pings’ cell in the booking area of the jail at 7:19 a.m.
The attack began at about 3 that afternoon. Pings and jail staff agreed he and Stevens had not had any issues before then.
According to both Pings’ original complaint and court documents filed in the prosecution of Stevens, he choked Pings several times, causing Pings to lose consciousness on multiple occasions and, at one point, lose control of his bowels. Stevens also punched Pings in the head, neck and chest areas.
Pings suffered injuries to his neck, face, chest and head, and lost multiple teeth in the attack, his complaint said.
Stevens’ assault on Pings “was not continuous,” and Pings “did not alert (jail) staff of the ongoing assault,” according to affidavits of two detention deputies working at the time.
About 11 minutes after the assault began, a deputy noticed the assault, “immediately alerted other deputies and yelled for the cell keys.” Pings was removed from the cell and taken the hospital for treatment.
Surveillance video from the cell was “generally consistent” with the description of the events provided by one of the on-duty deputies, Froelicher wrote, although the video didn’t include any audio.
While booking cells have surveillance cameras, staff “most of the time” don’t monitor them because inmates “may use the bathroom, change clothes or engage in other private activities while in the cell,” another deputy affidavit reported. The deputy added that staff check the booking area “at least every 30 minutes.”
In his complaint, Pings said he and Stevens’ cells had a 24-hour video feed streamed directly to the booking station at the jail, with at least three employees able to view the footage at all times.
Deputies said the booking area is often loud, and no deputy heard Stevens yelling during his assault of Pings.
Pings had asked for damages, including the cost of past and future medical treatment, and compensation for the loss of earning capacity, physical and emotional suffering and psychological disability resulting from the attack.