Elk Mountain Ranch signs

Signs on Elk Mountain Ranch property mark the survey monument at the common corner with two sections of public land.

 Mike Vanata/WyoFile

Despite winning two court fights against penalties for corner crossing, hunters are not yet assured they and others can step with immunity through private airspace to reach public property, legal experts say.

The legal corner-crossing victories by four Missouri hunters came in a 2022 criminal trial in Carbon County and a recent civil judgment in federal court. The court decisions may provide guidance in other cases, but they do not yet set a concrete precedent that corner crossing is legal in Wyoming, across the jurisdiction of the 10th Circuit or throughout the West, where 8.3 million acres of public land are at issue, experts say.

