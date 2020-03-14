CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College is not reacting lightly to the news of Wyoming’s first case of COVID-19, which health officials confirmed Wednesday night.
By Friday afternoon the college, which enrolled 6,070 students during the 2018-19 school year, announced its intention to hold classes “primarily in an online format” starting April 1, according to an update on the school’s website. That announcement came just as Gov. Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency, which will make it easier to activate the National Guard if necessary.
Moving classes online – as well as some counseling and library services – to avoid unnecessary socialization and spreading of COVID-19, which has killed more than 40 Americans so far, is a strategy clusters of school districts, colleges and universities nationwide are turning to as cases of the flu-like virus multiply daily.
About 50 miles northwest of LCCC’s campus in Cheyenne, the University of Wyoming in Laramie has already announced its plan to extend spring break and cancel some trips abroad. According to a report by the Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming’s only four-year university is also considering moving some instruction online.
LCCC is following UW’s lead by extending its spring break, which was originally planned for March 16-20, until March 31. That extra week will give faculty time to “develop the necessary format to continue providing a high quality education,” according to the college’s website.
“Our goal is to complete the semester for our students to the best of our ability and without any unnecessary sacrifice to the quality of education,” Troy Rumpf, the college’s communications director, said Friday afternoon.
By Friday evening, however, Rumpf was uncertain on some of the logistics of migrating classes online, such as how those courses that require specialized equipment, such as vocational classes, would be taught. He said the college would have more details early next week.
The college’s online update said it would provide assistance in obtaining online learning materials on a “minimal, as-needed basis,” according to the release, although the details of how that will be determined, too, are unclear.
Almost all campus services will remain available during spring break and through the remainder of the semester.
The residence halls, which have a capacity of 276 students, will remain open, but student residents are not required to return to the halls. At the same time, the college has also set aside some rooms to be used as “quarantine rooms” in the event of a case on campus.
The college is also canceling all school-sponsored travel through the end of the semester, May 15. More information can be found at LCCC’s website, www.lccc.wy.edu/virus-information.
LCSD1 cancels all district events
Laramie County School District 1, will suspend all scheduled district events, such as assemblies, sporting events and field trips, until spring break ends April 6.
The district is also barring all nonessential personnel, including volunteers, from walking beyond the front office in the district’s schools. Additionally, outside groups will be temporarily prohibited from using school grounds for meetings. The Wyoming High School Activities Association has also suspended all statewide extracurricular events through March 28.
Boyd Brown, the district’s superintendent, made the announcement via news release Friday afternoon.
The outbreak of this strain of the coronavirus, which originated months ago in Wuhan, China, has pushed many school districts move classroom instruction online to avoid large gatherings. Several states, including Florida, New Mexico and Maryland, have this week made the choice to close all of their public school entirely.
“Wyoming is not there yet,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, who noted that Wyoming does not have the infrastructure in place to move K-12 instruction online in such short notice.
“This is a rapidly changing situation,” said Balow, who added that the Department of Education will be revisiting the situation with the governor, state health officials and local districts in an effort to weather the “uncharted territory” that is COVID-19.
Right now, Balow said the Department of Education’s role is to work as a liaison between local districts and federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Education, which Balow said is doing things like “providing guidance on statewide assessment waivers.”
The state education department is also working to connect local districts with resources. On Friday morning, Balow hosted a conference call with the state’s district superintendents, including Brown, to discuss best practices for dealing with the virus.
Top state health officials went over best practices for mitigating the spread of the virus. Tips include:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Keep your student(s) home if they are ill
• Use hand sanitizers when available
The department of education also presented the superintendents with a “school decision tree,” which was created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to advise school administrators on how to handle possible school closures.
Balow’s office later released a memo to all superintendents with those tools and reiterated the message to “use full capacity of resources in your school and community to make proper decisions.”
Balow also told school administrators that “it’s imperative that your deliberations on school closures are done in consultation with the Wyoming Department of Health.”
Balow added that “as of now, all school closure decisions are made at the local level,” and that the department does not have to approve closures.
Closing the schools in LCSD1 is something that won’t be happening quite yet, according to Brown. “We’ve been working with the city, county and state officials, and they aren’t recommending we close the schools at this point,” Brown said.
He acknowledged, however, “that the situation is fluid. I’m not saying we wouldn’t (close the schools) if it were requested by county and state officials.”
If LCSD1 did decide to close schools, Brown said that would be a collaborative choice made between district administration, the school board, city and county officials and the state health department.
More information can be found at the school’s website, www.laramie1.org/school-health-services-482b9b91