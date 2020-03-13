CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College is not reacting lightly to the news of Wyoming's first case of COVID-19, which health officials confirmed Wednesday night.
By Friday afternoon the college, which enrolled 6,070 students during the 2018-19 school year, announced its intention to hold classes “primarily in an online format” starting April 1, according to an update on the school’s website. That announcement came just as Gov. Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency, which will make it easier to activate the National Guard if necessary.
Moving classes online – as well as some counseling and library services – to avoid unnecessary socialization and spreading of COVID-19, which has killed more than 40 Americans so far, is a strategy clusters of school districts, colleges and universities nationwide are turning to as cases of the flu-like virus multiply by the day.
About 50 miles northwest of LCCC's campus in Cheyenne, the University of Wyoming in Laramie has already announced its plan to extend spring break and cancel some trips abroad. According to a report by the Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming's only four-year university is also considering moving some instruction online.
LCCC is following UW's lead by extending its spring break, which was originally planned for March 16-20, until March 31. That extra week will give faculty time to “develop the necessary format to continue providing a high quality education,” according to the college’s website.
The college’s update said it would provide assistance in obtaining online learning materials on a "minimal, as-needed basis," according to the release, although the details of how that will be determined is unclear.
Almost all campus services will remain available during spring break and through the remainder of the semester. The residence halls, which have a capacity of 276 students, will remain open, but student residents are not required to return to the halls. At the same time, the college has also set aside some rooms to be used as “quarantine rooms” in the event of a case on campus.
The college is also canceling all school-sponsored travel through the end of the semester, May 15.
More information can be found at LCCC's website, www.lccc.wy.edu/virus-information.
