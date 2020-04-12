CHEYENNE – As Cheyenne residents adapt to the current circumstances caused by the coronavirus, the Cheyenne City Council is doing the same. At its Monday meeting, the council will discuss a number of measures related to COVID-19 and expedite the normal council process to enact them immediately.
The first ordinance creates a mechanism for the Cheyenne Police Department to enforce Gov. Mark Gordon’s statewide health orders that prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people. The city’s ordinance would allow CPD to make sure grocery stores and other essential businesses are following those guidelines.
The police department can technically enforce the order now, but the proposed city ordinance would allow officers to take a less drastic route for penalties against those who fail to comply with the order.
“The municipal ordinance is trying to come in a little less punitive than the state statute,” City Attorney Mike O’Donnell told the Public Services Committee Tuesday. “That state statute has pretty significant misdemeanor penalties.”
Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak also said the measure would allow matters to be handled by the local municipal court instead of by the district attorney’s office. By taking a community-oriented approach, instead of a punitive one, the police department hopes to encourage people to practice safe social distancing, rather than punish them.
“The ordinance before you now gives the police department the ability to go to folks and say, ‘Listen, you need to disperse, and if you don’t, we’re going to issue a citation.’ And then there’s a tiered level of fines that are imposed as civil penalties if people refuse to disperse absent the ordinance,” O’Donnell said. “This is hopefully going to give the police department the ability to help disperse those crowds and keep folks from infecting one another.”
At the Public Services Committee meeting, Councilman Pete Laybourn said this measure needs to be enacted immediately, and going through the normal three council readings would take too much time. The council is expected to make a final decision on the emergency ordinance Monday.
“This is really a tool that our police department needs. It’s a message we need to send out to the public and really communicate to them,” Laybourn said. “The fact that the danger is at our borders and overflowing toward us, and that to protect our hospital and the people that work in it, we really need to take these distancing matters seriously.”
Liquor delivery
Delivering alcoholic beverages is currently prohibited under city ordinances, but that is expected to change for 180 days on Monday to help local liquor stores during the coronavirus outbreak.
The ordinance that would allow businesses with liquor licenses to deliver alcohol also is moving forward as an emergency ordinance so that it doesn’t have to go through three separate readings.
“The intent of this was to simply provide another avenue for liquor businesses to remain viable in what are very unprecedented and difficult circumstances in the world right now,” Council Vice President Jeff White said at the Public Services Committee meeting Tuesday.
If the ordinance is approved by council, businesses would be able to provide delivery or curbside pickup if they notify the city clerk’s office of an intent to deliver. Businesses will not have to provide an amended operational plan to the clerk’s office in order to deliver.
According to the ordinance, it was brought forth by the council because “the COVID-19 virus is causing significant economic harm to alcoholic liquor and malt beverage licensees, which constitutes an emergency situation.”
The entire council will vote on the measure Monday night.