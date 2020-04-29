CHEYENNE – After coronavirus led businesses to close their doors and cut employee hours, a number of groups and nonprofits teamed up to try to bring some financial relief to residents that are struggling.
The Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Relief Fund was created in collaboration between the city, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Forward Greater Cheyenne and United Way of Laramie County. Since its creation at the end of March, they’ve distributed more than $11,000 to residents in need.
In total, residents and businesses have contributed $45,000 to the fund, with Jonah Bank making a $10,000 lead donation. If you wish to apply for assistance or contribute to the fund, head to www.forwardgreatercheyenne.org/greater-cheyenne-covid-19.
“These funds are here for this exact, crazy circumstance that we’re all trying to figure out together,” Aaron Courtney of Jonah Bank said.
Courtney has been working in tandem with United Way to review the applications and distribute the funds. The relief fund exists to help residents avoid financial hardships and evictions caused by coronavirus, and Courtney said they’ve been giving applications full reviews to make sure the funds go funds go where they’re most needed.
The top two requests for assistance from the fund have been for utility and rent payments. According to Courtney, the applicants are split fairly evenly between people who have been laid off or had their hours reduced.
Some people were waiting for their unemployment claims to go through, and others needed extra assistance with groceries and internet payments having their kids home from school.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re good stewards of those funds, getting them to as many people as possible. But the needs are pretty dang great,” Courtney said.
The folks at United Way have also been following up with applicants to connect them to other nonprofits and resources in town that can help with other needs.
“This is just another way that we really need to come together,” United Way Executive Director Connie Sloan-Cathcart said. “It’s about Laramie County, and it’s about all of us helping as many people as possible to get through this.”
The maximum amount each person is eligible to receive is $500, and the review team has been working to ensure that the requests for assistance are COVID-19 related. According to Sloan-Cathcart, they received 27 applications and have provided some amount of aid for each applicant.
As of April 23, the relief fund had received $26,687 worth of requests for assistance and approved $11,042.
Sloan-Cathcart said they’re trying to remain fairly “conservative” with the funds so they can meet the greatest needs over the next couple months. Due to the longevity of the economic downturn caused by coronavirus, Sloan-Cathcart said they’re also considering allowing residents to apply for the funding again if they need more assistance with paying bills.
While some local businesses, like Jonah Bank and Capitol Roofing, contributed to the fund, Sloan-Cathcart said the majority of donations came from individuals. One family alone contributed $2,000.
“Having the folks who can share and help and support and believe in their neighbors is really creating so much good for our community,” Sloan-Cathcart said.
“We look for the best way to help the most people, and this is one of the ways that we really need it to happen now.”
According to Mike Williams, senior vice president and Cheyenne market president of Jonah Bank, the relief fund was born out of a great partnership between local groups. In addition to the lead donation, Jonah Bank staff members have volunteered to work with United Way’s fund management and application review and distribution teams.
“In times like this, we really felt it was important that we step up and make a contribution to a relief fund like this,” Williams said. “For one, it’s the right thing to do. There’s also a lot of people that need support right now, and, frankly, that helps the economy by injecting a little bit of money to help those folks.”