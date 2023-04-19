...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Cowboy Draw ticket worth over $3.5 million sold in Casper
CHEYENNE – WyoLotto officials announced a Cowboy Draw player holds a winning ticket worth $3,564,227 from the drawing on Monday, April 17.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Loaf n’ Jug located at 1510 Centennial Court in Casper.
The last record-setting jackpot for Cowboy Draw was in December 2018, when it reached $3.3 million.
WyoLotto officials want to alert players to check their tickets and call 855-995-6886 if they believe they have the winning ticket. Also, please remember to sign your ticket.
“This is a big moment in Wyoming Lottery history. This is the largest jackpot for Cowboy Draw, and we are very excited to meet our newest WyoLotto millionaire,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO, in a news release.
For more information on winning numbers available from WyoLotto or to receive player updates and notifications, visit wyolotto.com/signup.