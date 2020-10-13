CHEYENNE – WyoLotto officials announced Tuesday that a Cowboy Draw player holds a $2,251,267 winning ticket from the Monday, Oct. 12, Cowboy Draw drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Kum & Go at 1540 Ninth St. in Rock Springs.
The winning numbers were 1, 7, 28, 30 and 34.
WyoLotto officials want to alert players to check their tickets and call 855-995-6886 if they believe they have the winning ticket. They also remind players to sign their ticket.
The advertised jackpot was at $2,225,000 on Oct. 12, and final payout for the winner will be $2,251,267. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.
The Cowboy Draw jackpot was last hit in April, at more than $870,000. This will be the second-highest jackpot winner in the history of Cowboy Draw.