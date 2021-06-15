CHEYENNE – Cowboy Skill Games of Wyoming, a top-level sponsor of Cheyenne Frontier Days, is donating four Garth Brooks tickets to Black Dog Animal Rescue to raise money for the organization, according to a news release from BDAR.
Cowboy Skill Games decided to donate the tickets to BDAR because of the positive contribution the non-profit animal rescue organization has given to Cheyenne and Laramie County.
“We can’t say enough about what Britney Wallesch has created with Black Dog Animal Rescue,” said Bob Burnham, a member of the Cowboy Skill Games coalition and owner of Paradise Pinball and Amusements, LLC in Cheyenne. “In a very short time, Britney built Wyoming’s largest rescue in the state. Their mission in promoting, providing, and advocating for the needs of companion animals is something we heartily endorse and we’re thrilled to help this wonderful organization.”
Black Dog Animal Rescue works to ensure that every unwanted or homeless pet has a safe place to go for shelter and care.
"We are humbled by the generosity of this donation. These are coveted tickets and we believe this raffle will raise a significant amount of money for the unwanted pets that come through our doors," said Kaitlin Whitman, Development Manager at Black Dog Animal Rescue.
Raffle tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased for $100 each or five for $475 at BDAR.org/cfd or in person at Black Dog Animal Rescue, 2407 E. 9th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
Two raffle winners will be selected to win two tickets each. The winners will be drawn on July 2.
For more information, call Jimmy Orr at 213-321-4311 or email Jimmy.Orr@Paceomatic.com, or visit www.CowboySkillGames.com