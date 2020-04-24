CHEYENNE – In a virtual check presentation ceremony Thursday, Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon received a $10,000 check for her Wyoming Hunger Initiative on behalf of Wyoming vending machine companies who make up Cowboy Skill Games.
The first lady was joined by Wyoming vending companies from across the state in a Zoom videoconference.
The funds will be directed specifically to feed families during this time of crisis. A second round of funding from the Wyoming Hunger Initiative is planned to be distributed in May to ensure resources continue to be available to those in need.
“We are very appreciative of this donation from the families who make up Cowboy Skill Games,” the first lady said during the videoconference. “This is just another great example of Wyoming citizens stepping up and helping those in need.”
Leslie George, representing Wyoming Amusement in Sheridan, presented the check to the First Lady via a videoconferencing app.
“The operators who make up Cowboy Skill Games have lived in their communities for decades and saw the need to help Wyoming families,” George said. “Our families came together and thought the best way we could make a difference is to donate to the first lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative.”
“Hopefully, this donation will encourage others to give any amount to this wonderful organization,” she added. “We thank the first lady so much for her work to support Wyoming citizens in need.”