LARAMIE – For University of Wyoming students and families, walking across the stage at their graduation ceremony wasn’t just a celebration of accolades. It was also a representation of a yearslong display of resilience and dedication.
Overall, 1,451 undergraduate students were awarded their degrees Saturday during ceremonies at Arena Stadium on the UW campus. For some family members, the celebration was a first-time experience that filled them with pride.
“We came from a family where not many graduate,” said Celestino Avila, who attended the ceremony with his family to watch his cousin, Ithzel Felipe, graduate with a degree in engineering. “It’s awesome.”
While the family waved and cheered for their graduate in the crowd, it was difficult to form words around just how much it meant to watch a family member earn a college degree, Avila said.
Although controversial remarks by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., drew national attention to the ceremonies, there were many more moments celebrating students and their success.
Parents were overflowing with pride at how their children learned to work through obstacles. They cited situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, financial hardships and personal challenges to overcome in order to get to the stage Saturday.
“It feels unreal,” said social work graduate Sierra White, who put herself through college by earning scholarships.
Student speaker CeeJay Berg discussed her experience coming to the university from Rock Springs, a town she said embodies the “Wild West” mystique. She acknowledged it also has a reputation for the negative aspects that come with it.
As a first-generation college graduate, Berg said she’s not only an embodiment of defying odds, but of the hardworking culture she grew up in. Throughout her college experience she was rejected for about 20 jobs and had many moments where she wondered if she’d graduate.
“I think I’m here today because of the determination I gained from being constantly underestimated,” Berg said. She added that many UW students likely feel the same after growing up with few resources in their towns or having to navigate the complex world of higher education on their own.
She also touched on a special aspect of UW culture that many Cowboys mention as one of the highlights of the school: a willingness of the campus community to come together and help one another at the times they need it most.
“Every one of us could list all of the things that went wrong (during college), but we could also list the things that went right,” she said.
Along with reaching academic achievement and a range of career paths, some graduates were most fond about the friendships and positive experiences they had during their time at the university.
“It’s kind of strange because we’ve been coming here for eight years,” said Julie Lind, who had two children attend the school. “We like Laramie.”
Journalism and range ecology graduate Lillian Bissel had three rows of relatives attend her graduation from Ohio, Florida, Texas and Iowa. The family attended in full force out of pride for the student, and also because they suspected she may not return to her home in Ohio after loving the West so much.
Outdoor writer and keynote speaker Joe Kelsey touched on the feeling of magic that people experience in the natural areas surrounding the university. Much like the challenges of navigating the adult world, Kelsey explained that losing oneself in nature is a way people can connect with their inner selves and the land around them.
He said that no matter where the graduates end up, they can find ways to seek adventure and should always remember the friends who walk with them on that journey.