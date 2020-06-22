CHEYENNE – A person identifying themselves as Melinda Churchill is running a musical instrument repair scam in Cheyenne, according to the Cheyenne Police Department.
The person is stating they'll repair the instruments, collects the instruments from people, and then never gives them back. The Cheyenne Police Department has received multiple reports from people of this occurring.
Sometimes, the instruments given to the person are found at pawn shops. CPD is warning people not to send instruments to the person going by Melinda Churchill because this is a scam.