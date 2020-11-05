CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested a suspect in a recent attempted armed robbery.
Officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Loaf ‘N Jug at 1922 E. Lincolnway. Donavan Studer, 22, transient, had allegedly entered and brandished a knife, approaching the counter and demanding money, an employee said. The employee then deployed pepper spray, and Studer left the store on foot.
While driving in the area where Studer had last been seen, an officer observed a vehicle parked and running with its lights on that began moving as the officer’s marked vehicle approached. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for an observed violation.
Studer was placed under arrest and taken to the Laramie County Detention Center, where he was booked on the charge of attempted aggravated robbery. He also had two Laramie County warrants for failure to appear (original charge of possession of a controlled substance) and a probation violation.