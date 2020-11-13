CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department introduced the three civilian members of its new use-of-force review board at a Thursday morning news conference.
Cheyenne residents Stephen Latham, Mike Solis and Melvin Turner Jr. will serve on the board alongside Sgt. James Peterson, Capt. Jared Keslar and Officer Greg Hutchinson, who was selected by fellow officers to serve on the board. Latham, Solis and Turner will serve as volunteers for four years. Meetings may also include an expert, such as a firearm instructor or a video expert, to help answer technical questions.
CPD is the first law enforcement agency in Wyoming to include citizens on a use-of-force review board.
“As the police department, we have to have the support of our community to do our job,” Police Chief Brian Kozak said. “We get our authority from the community, and having civilian involvement on the evaluation of use of force helps to ensure that our actions are constitutional and our actions are in support of the community.”
It’s taken about a year to establish the board, Kozak said, because he wanted to make sure there was buy-in from all officers in the department, that specific policies were established, and that civilians had been educated on case law and use-of-force procedures.
Civilian board members needed to be “a community leader in good standing,” have never served as a full-time police officer, have no misdemeanor convictions in the past 10 years and have no felony convictions. All were required to sign a confidentiality agreement saying they would keep personnel matters secret, and they must attend several trainings within one year of joining the board, including the city’s Citizens Police Academy, CPD’s de-escalation training and use-of-force policy and simulator training.
They are also expected to attend 80% of review board meetings, at least one use-of-force training per year – though they are encouraged to audit all of them – and two legal update trainings per year. Latham, Solis and Turner are also registered for an advanced use-of-force training conference taking place in December.
The board met for the first time Nov. 5, and will meet monthly. Board members will review all use-of-force incidents classified at level two, described as any instance in which a person is injured or says they are injured, including any use of a Taser or K-9; or level three, any instance that could result in serious injury or death.
It will also review 10% of level one incidents, which will be randomly chosen by a board member. A level one use-of-force incident causes only temporary pain, disorientation or discomfort, such as the use of pepper spray or pointing – but not using – a weapon.
Kozak estimated the department sees “no more than 25” level two or three incidents per year, with level threes being “very rare.”
After reviewing each use-of-force instance, Kozak said, the board will offer one of several recommendations: to take no further action; that the force was within policy and to commend the officer; that the use of force was “outside of policy,” and the officer should have remedial training; the use of force was “outside of policy,” and the department should conduct an internal investigation; there was a policy failure, and the department should reevaluate policy; or the use of force appeared to be a criminal violation, and the department should conduct a criminal investigation.
Only one civilian member per meeting is allowed to cast a vote, and members will do so on a rotating basis. However, all three have expressed a desire to be present at every meeting, Kozak said.
Votes will be cast by three members: the civilian, the officer selected by their peers to serve on the board, and Peterson, the department’s use-of-force coordinator. Keslar will fill in if one of the three are not present at a meeting.
Though the actions of the board are recommendations, “My perspective is, I will follow the recommendation of the board,” Kozak said. All board recommendations will be public, excluding names of involved officers, unless there is an order from Laramie County District Court, he said.
CPD officers used force in 234 of 72,468 total calls, or 0.32% of the time, according to the department’s annual report from 2019. A use-of-force incident is defined in the report as anything “beyond standard handcuffing.”
Solis, who came to Cheyenne with his family in 2014 to manage a hotel and decided to stay permanently, said the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was part of what motivated him to apply for the board.
“I think everybody grew very concerned watching what happened over the summer – I think a lot of people were driven to do something about it,” he said.
Solis said he attended a protest during which Kozak publicly condemned the actions of the Minneapolis Police officers involved in Floyd’s death. He said he was surprised at how ”forward thinking” the department seemed to be.
“It got me thinking: what is the Cheyenne Police (Department) doing? Who are they? How do they view this situation?” Solis said.
Turner, an administrator with the VA Healthcare System since 2015 and a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, said his four children – including two who are adult men of color – and growing up in California drove him to apply to the board.
“I’ve grown up in that environment where I recognize that police there in that time were very assertive, aggressive, and I remember how it made me feel,” Turner said. ”It’s almost like voting – if you don’t participate in helping your voice of your community be heard, then how can you complain?”
Latham is a pastor, a community activist and the president of Cheyenne’s NAACP chapter. He noted that Kozak and CPD were “ahead of the game” when it came to installing a use-of-force review board that involved civilians, something the NAACP called for law enforcement across the country to institute after Floyd’s death.
“It’s important to have equality and fairness throughout every institution that we have here,” Latham said. “It’s a great idea, and I think it’s going to help to bring peace, or at least some kind of feeling of safety, with the people of color in this community.”