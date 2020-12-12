CHEYENNE – Mayor-elect Patrick Collins’ decision not to reappoint Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak was based on inaccurate data caused by a software failure, department spokesperson Alex Farkas said in a Friday afternoon news release.
After weeks of speculation from CPD officers and Cheyenne residents, Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday his reason for not reappointing Kozak was the department’s low crime clearance rates since 2015, which he called “sobering.”
Collins referred to the FBI’s Crime Index, which classifies cities on a scale from 1-100, with 100 being safer than all other U.S. cities. Collins found that Cheyenne was ranked a 6, which is dramatically different from Laramie’s score of 38, Rock Springs’ 40 and Fort Collins, Colorado’s 18.
But the data that makes up the Crime Index is inaccurate, the department said Friday. In 2016, the department realized the data used in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports was inaccurate and found that a records management software update in April 2015 had interrupted a data transfer, causing the errors, Kozak said in the news release.
A vendor did not repair the error because the FBI was phasing out UCR “due to its unreliability,” Kozak said, adding that the FBI and CPD would be using the “more reliable” National Incident-Based Reporting System beginning in January. He added that fixing the data on the current system would’ve been too cost prohibitive for the department.
But for Collins, those reporting issues raised concerns about the department.
“I’m happy they worked to find the new numbers, but I don’t understand why they didn’t choose to fix them in the past. Did they not know they were wrong? Or did they just not care about how (Kozak) portrayed the safety of our city to the state and nation?” Collins asked.
Because of the software failure, the department recorded its clearance rates manually between 2015 and 2020. In 2019, for example, the clearance rate listed by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations was 6%. But according to CPD, the department recorded a total clearance rate of 32% that year. The average clearance rate statewide was 23%. When it came to violent crime, the department recorded a 72% clearance rate.
“Once again, the data reveals that our officers are among the most efficient crime fighters in the United States,” Kozak said. “We should never rely strictly on data, but should evaluate three areas when deciding if a police force is performing well: Does the community feel safe? Does the community support the police department? Do the officers have good morale?”
The FBI cautions against using its crime data to compare municipalities. In a September news release giving an overview of the Uniform Crime Report for the first half of 2020, the agency warns the public not to use its rankings to compare cities and counties, saying they “do not provide insight into the numerous variables that shape crime in a given state, county, city, town, tribal area or region. These rankings lead to simplistic and/or incomplete analyses that can create misleading perceptions that adversely affect communities and their residents.”
Another information sheet from the FBI addresses the issue of clearance rates directly, stating that measurements are not available to find the effectiveness of a law enforcement agency.
The sheet says, “As a substitute, a user might list UCR clearance rates, rank them by agency, and attempt to infer the effectiveness of individual law enforcement agencies. This inference is flawed because all the other measures of police effectiveness were ignored.”
According to the CPD release, another major flaw with UCR data “is that it only records a snapshot of a particular moment.” The release said when a crime is cleared months later, the status change in the investigation isn’t reflected in the UCR, according to the release.
One of the crime stats that Collins said was most angering was the clearance rate for forcible rapes. While the 2019 data shows 43 rapes and two clearances, the data manually compiled by CPD paints a different picture.
The release stated that the actual number of rapes was 38, and of that number: two cases saw an arrest, three were sent to prosecution, four were sent to an outside agency, 12 were unfounded, one was cleared by exception, 12 didn’t have enough evidence to proceed and four are still open for investigation.
“A good leader should always confirm data before making important decisions. Mr. Collins just insulted every employee in this agency who have dedicated their lives to help people,” Kozak said in the release. “We must always remember that there are people behind statistics.”
On the other hand, Collins said, “I don’t think any of this is a reflection on (the officers) in any way.”
He said the rhetoric around this situation has him concerned for the police officers “who have the highest respect for what they do for our community.”
“I think they work hard, and they do a good job,” Collins said.
Collins and Kozak have not sat down to discuss the data discrepancies or what they mean for the city’s crime rates. Kozak also said the issue highlights the department’s need for a crime analyst, a position the department has secured funding for and is waiting on the Cheyenne City Council to fill.