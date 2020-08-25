CHEYENNE – Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive in reference to a woman lying in the roadway.
This particular stretch of roadway runs between Buffalo Wild Wings and Staybridge Suites.
Upon arrival, EMS had transported Ann Miner, 67, of Torrington to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. It is believed Miner may have been struck by a vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Zack Johnson at 307-637-6502.