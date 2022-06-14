CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department released in-car camera footage late Tuesday afternoon showing a distant angle of last month's officer-involved shooting of a murder suspect.
The 27-minute video, posted on the department's Facebook page, shows officers' repeated attempts on the afternoon of May 28 to call a homicide suspect out of a home before ultimately shooting and killing him.
Davin Darayle Saunders, 39, was wanted on multiple homicide-related charges out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, after he allegedly killed his aunt and shot his sister, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Two Cheyenne police officers fired at Saunders after he allegedly pointed a firearm at them, according to CPD. This is not visible on the footage released Tuesday, but gunshots can be heard.
The officers who fired at Saunders were members of the Cheyenne Police/Laramie County Joint SWAT Team.
No other injuries were reported by the police department.
"In accordance with the CPD's policies and best practices, we will continue to release information to the public as it becomes available," CPD said in a post accompanying the video. "Following the officer-involved shooting, the investigation was turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a third-party State agency, to ensure a thorough, unbiased, and impartial investigation – which remains ongoing."
CPD said it was alerted May 24 that Saunders was in Cheyenne. He was involved in a domestic disturbance with a firearm that day, according to the police department, but fled on foot before officers responded.
"Further investigation revealed Saunders was located at a residence near the 2500 block of East 11th Street," the department said in a news release following the incident. "The CPD’s joint SWAT team was notified and responded to the area to conduct surveillance."
The recording
Officers arrived 2514 E. 11th St. at 12:24 p.m. May 28, with a warrant to enter the residence, according to a timeline shown at the beginning of the footage.
Initially, several members of the joint SWAT team are shown arriving at a residence, where they position themselves behind a large SWAT vehicle. A single officer positions themself behind a pickup truck and appears to aim a firearm toward the residence.
Over a loudspeaker, someone repeatedly says CPD has a warrant for the residence's basement apartment. Authorities tell Saunders, and later any other occupants, to leave the apartment with their hands up and without any weapons. This warning is repeated several times per minute, over 16-plus minutes.
About 18 minutes and 30 seconds into the video, an uninvolved occupant of the upstairs apartment leaves the residence with their hands up. They are ushered into the street by law enforcement.
At about 19 minutes and 50 seconds, the warning is repeated, but is followed by: "If you do not come out now, we cannot secure ... we cannot secure your safety." A similar warning is given several more times using the phrase "we cannot guarantee your safety."
At minute 23 in the recording, four members of the SWAT team walk toward the home.
"While on scene, the SWAT team attempted to communicate with Saunders for an extended period of time, asking him to exit the residence," a video caption then says. "The CPD's Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) contacted Saunders over the phone. He was asked to exit the residence but refused and stopped communicating. The CNU attempted to call several more times, but were directed to voicemail."
In the distance, the four SWAT members can be seen at one side of the home.
"In an attempt to convince Saunders to safely leave the house, officers approached the southeast corner ... and broke a basement window to deploy CS gas," or tear gas, the video caption said.
As officers deployed the gas, Saunders apparently crawled out of the basement window and pointed a gun at them. Neither of these events is visible on the video.
On-video captioning says that "Officers backed away from the window and yelled 'gun' several times to alert their team. Two Cheyenne police officers then fired at Saunders."
According to the timeline, these events happened at about 12:51 p.m.
At least three gunshots can be heard in the video, beginning at 24 minutes and 43 seconds.
Officers near the window reported Saunders was shot, and that he fell back into the basement. His gun apparently remained on the ground outside the window.