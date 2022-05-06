CHEYENNE – A juvenile suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone Thursday night in a south Cheyenne bar.
At about 11 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Cheyenne Police Department were dispatched to the Lamp Lounge, 101 West Sixth St., for a report of an aggravated assault with a knife, according to a Friday afternoon news release.
Responding officers located an adult male victim with a stab wound at the scene. The man was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and remains in serious condition.
A preliminary investigation shows the juvenile suspect, a 17-year-old male from Cheyenne, arrived at the bar in a dark-colored SUV and initiated a verbal altercation with the victim. The victim went into the bar, and the suspect parked his vehicle and followed him. Once inside, the suspect confronted the victim, stabbed him with a knife and fled the scene, according to CPD.
At about 2 a.m. Friday morning, CPD detectives located the suspect's vehicle outside of a residence. Detectives received verbal consent to enter the residence and located the suspect. He was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.
The juvenile suspect was arrested on aggravated assault and second-degree attempted murder charges.
This case remains under investigation by CPD detectives.