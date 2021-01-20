CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department confirmed Wednesday that a pedestrian struck by an SUV earlier this month has died.
Catherine Gonzales, 80, of Cheyenne, died Jan. 8 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said. Gonzales was seriously injured after being struck by the vehicle at about 6 a.m. Jan. 7 near the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Vandehei Avenue.
Gonzales was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment shortly after the collision. The driver remained at the scene to assist officers with their investigation and will not face any charges.
A preliminary investigation showed Gonzales attempted to cross Yellowstone Road where there is no crosswalk. While crossing, she walked into the path of an oncoming vehicle, suffering critical injuries.