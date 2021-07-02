CHEYENNE – Despite regularly posting about runaways on social media, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a Thursday news release that there has not been any increase in numbers.
“CPD has increased the use of social media because of its immediacy and effectiveness in reporting runaways and missing juveniles to the public. While this may make it appear that the rate of runaway juveniles has increased, the numbers have remained consistent annually,” the release says.
This year, CPD has received 56 reports of runaway juveniles. In 2020, CPD received 115 runaway cases total, and all of the individuals were recovered.
“It is the policy of the CPD to thoroughly investigate all reports of runaway juveniles and missing persons,” Chief Mark Francisco said in the release. “Social media has been a very effective tool allowing us to locate missing juveniles as quickly as possible during a time where they may be vulnerable.”
Minors run away for complex reasons, and each case varies. The following factors may put youth at an increased risk of running away or becoming homeless:
Feeling unsafe at home
Abuse
Family conflict
Lack of acceptance of gender identity and/or sexual orientation
Struggling to manage mental health
Pregnancy
Online enticement
To be with a friend, romantic partner or biological family
It’s important to understand the difference between terms like “runaway” and “kidnapping,” police say.
“When a juvenile runs away, they have left home or a court-ordered facility without the permission of parents or legal guardian,” Juvenile Diversion Officer Allen said in the release. “Kidnapping, on the other hand, is the physical taking or removal of a person from his or her home by the use of force, fraud or coercion.”
Kidnappings by strangers on the street or online are rare in Cheyenne, CPD said. Usually, this crime is committed by a person the child knows, such as a relative without custody. The department reported zero kidnapping cases in 2021, and one juvenile kidnapping case in 2020, which involved interference with custody.
If a child’s whereabouts are unknown to his or her parent or guardian, CPD recommends the following immediate steps:
Conduct a preliminary search for the child.
Contact law enforcement to report the child missing.
Call the child’s friends, school, relatives or anyone else who may have information regarding his/her whereabouts.
Check places the child likes to spend time, including shopping centers, parks, athletic facilities, clubs and neighborhoods.
Share the child’s picture on social media or pass out flyers with the child’s picture.
“We want to thank the public for their engagement on our social media channels regarding this issue,” Francisco said. “Our community partnerships play an important role in keeping the citizens of Cheyenne safe.”