CHEYENNE – Two Cheyenne Police Department officers were honored at a recent awards ceremony for their actions during a high-speed chase last year.
The Medal of Valor was awarded to Officer Mark Ehlman, and a Meritorious Service award was presented to Officer Geff Mims at the June 24 department awards ceremony.
On May 3, 2019, CPD officers were requested to assist with a pursuit the Wyoming Highway Patrol had started as it entered into the city limits. While officers were heading toward the pursuit, information was given that shots had been fired from the suspect vehicle.
Ehlman was getting ready to end his shift when he heard the radio traffic and responded to the downtown area, where the pursuit was headed. He attempted to deploy the Stinger spike strip system in front of the suspect vehicle, but was unsuccessful. Ehlman later joined the pursuit and ended up being the lead vehicle. During this time, the suspect continued to fire rounds at officers. One round struck Ehlman’s vehicle in the front passenger door.
Mims had also joined the pursuit, and the suspect fired multiple rounds at him. Mims stayed with the pursuit and did not allow the threat of imminent risk of serious injury or death for being shot deter him.
According to a news release, "Officer Ehlman’s and Officer Mims’ actions on May 3, 2019, demonstrated the courage and heroism the Cheyenne Police Department has in the service to the safety of the community we serve.”