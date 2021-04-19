CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is hosting a free Citizens Police Academy from May 3 through June 2 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
The academy is a special community education and involvement program developed to increase citizen awareness and understanding of the role of law enforcement, and is designed for citizens of all backgrounds and occupations. Upon completion of the comprehensive nine-week course, academy graduates will be better-informed citizens with a new outlook on law enforcement and their Cheyenne Police Department, according to a news release.
The course is open to the public and will be held Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. There will also be two Saturday field classes conducted for firearms and crime scene investigation training. The curriculum will include training and applications of constitutional law, criminal investigations, human trafficking, as well as crime scene processing. Additionally, students will actively learn about defensive tactics, traffic enforcement, pursuits and firearms familiarization. Several practical exercises will be conducted so students can perform many elements of everyday law enforcement.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, agree to a background investigation, have a valid driver’s license and complete a waiver of liability. Citizens may apply online by going to cheyennepd.org/CPA. Registration will be open through April 28 or whenever the first 30 valid applicants sign up. For more information, contact public information officer Alexandra Farkas at 307-637-6537 or afarkas@cheyennepd.org.