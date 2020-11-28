CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is doing more with less, according to this year’s State of the Department report.
The report, written by Chief Brian Kozak, outlines the state of staffing, crime, response times, budget and use-of-force issues, among other topics. Dated Nov. 3 and distributed Monday, the report says: “Police officer morale appears to be high; officers have faith in agency leadership. Cheyenne officers are not leaving for jobs with other police departments.”
With a 12% population increase over the past decade, the city needs 14 additional officers to maintain a ratio similar to 2010, which was 1.83 officers per 1,000 residents. The national average in 2018 was 2.4 officers per 1,000 residents, while the average in Wyoming is 2.5 per 1,000. The cost to add 14 officers to the department would be $1.3 million annually, the report says.
The city’s land mass expanded by 35% over the past 10 years, the report notes, which required the addition of a seventh patrol beat. However, the department has been unable to staff this new beat.
CPD’s budget is currently $212 per resident, compared to a $280 average in the 29 benchmark cities. The department also handles 13% more service calls per officer than in the benchmark cities.
Between 2015 and 2019, detectives had a 178% increase in crimes assigned to them for investigation.
Crime rates
CPD’s average response times to traffic crashes with injury and to domestic assaults were better than the national average. However, the average response to a call that is not in progress is 36 minutes – more than twice the average for similarly sized cities. This “excessive” delay in responding to lower-priority calls points to a staffing shortage, the report says.
The city had the lowest property crime rate – which includes auto theft, burglary and larceny – in decades, dropping 26% in the past two years to 288 incidents per 10,000 residents. This compares to a 2019 national average of about 211 incidents per 10,000 people.
The rate of violent crime – homicide, rape, robbery and felony aggravated assault – has increased, reaching 39 incidents per 10,000 residents in 2020, up from a department low of 11 per 10,000 residents in 2014. The national average in 2019 was about 36.7 incidents per 10,000 people.
The report notes that a 2015 change in state law to reclassify domestic violence strangulation as a felony assault, as well as officer training to recognize the crime, increased aggravated assaults by strangulation by more than 50 per year.
In 2019, more than half of the city’s 255 domestic violence arrests were of repeat offenders. CPD applied for a federal grant and requested city funding to hire a domestic violence detective, but funding was denied. The department believes the hiring of such a detective would “provide support to the victim, with the goal of improving the likelihood of conviction,” according to the report.
Use of force
CPD officers used force in 234 of 72,468 total calls in 2019. A use-of-force incident was defined as anything “beyond standard handcuffing” in last year’s annual report. CPD is also the first department in the state to include civilians on a use-of-force review board.
The department is in the process of “establishing an early intervention system to identify officers who have a higher (than) average use of force, complaint and missed time from work, which will be addressed with counseling and training,” the report says.