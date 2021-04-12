CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking a sixth-penny sales tax ballot measure worth just over $960,000, which would allow the department to upgrade its radios and digital storage.
The bulk of that funding would go toward the radio upgrades for officers and the purchase of 11 mobile radios, with a total price tag of about $907,000. Most of the radios are nearing their 10-year lifespan now, but Motorola also recently announced they’ll be discontinuing service for the radios, CPD Lt. David Janes told the City Council during a work session Monday.
“Right now, we have 114 officers and community service officers who will get issued a radio directly. So then, they carry those every day, and that's their lifeline to communicate with dispatch, to communicate with other officers and do a lot of that work,” Janes said.
“When I was talking to our radio technician, he said, historically, up until this point, we've only had one to three radios experience failure during a year, but it's very clear that this technology is now entering its end of life," Janes continued. "So far in 2021, we've had four radios break down, and they are still out of service, so we're kind of scrambling to find radios as we hire new employees.”
CPD is looking to purchase Motorola APX 8000 portable radios, which are a newer edition of the radios they have now. With that, Janes said officers won’t need additional training, and all of the accessories CPD already has will work with the radios. One of the biggest differences, however, is that the new equipment has GPS tracking for when officers are responding to a scene and are unable to communicate.
“Just last week, we had an officer get into a foot pursuit and had to wrestle for almost a minute and a half with a suspect, and nobody knew where he was because he couldn't get to a radio to update his location,” Janes said, adding that the new radios would be “a huge officer safety benefit.”
Additionally, the 11 mobile radios will be used by partnering agencies in events like last month’s historic snowstorm and Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The CPD digital storage upgrades would cost approximately $53,000, and would have the capacity to store CPD digital evidence for about five to seven years. Right now, CPD has about 22 terabytes of storage on its current system, with only about 1.9 terabytes remaining.
“The expansion of electronic evidence is huge. We have electronic evidence that applies to photographs, videos, computer downloads, phone downloads, and it is just growing,” CPD Capt. Jared Keslar said. “So we have an idea of what it's gonna look like in the future, but we don't have any current storage to continue to download all of that electronic evidence and be able to keep it, as we're required to by state law and by our policies and procedures.”
The proposal would allow CPD to buy a new 45-terabyte digital storage system, although all the data currently stored will also have to be transferred over. Similar to the radios, the system they’re using now pulled its storage solutions and warranty from the market, so CPD has no option to expand on what they already have.
Council members will hold two more work sessions on sixth-penny proposals this week before finalizing and forwarding a list of requests for this fall’s ballot to county commissioners by April 28.